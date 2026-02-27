Boys hockey falls in tourney championship game

1 of 7

As the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys’ varsity hockey’s regular season neared its close, the team geared up to host the annual Fairleigh Dickinson tournament on Feb. 14 and 15.

The four-team, single elimination format gave the highly competitive pool of teams — MVRHS, Dover-Sherborn, Essex Tech, and Lynnfield — a good test as they prepared for playoffs that start Friday for the Island’s team. In turn, Island fans and guests enjoyed a weekend full of fast-paced, physical hockey.

The Vineyarders, who entered the tournament off a hard-fought stretch of games, were 1 and 3 in their last four matchups and looking for a swing in momentum before the postseason.

“A full three-period effort is what’s going to be key to get us to win game in and game out,” said Assistant Coach Joe Merry. “If we do, we can make some noise in the tournament.”

The Vineyard kicked off the tournament weekend with a 4-2 win over third-ranked Dover Sherborn. MVRHS played fast and efficiently, exhibiting their potential.

In the first period, sophomore Ryan Heidt centered a pass to junior forward Peter Williamson, who snapped off a quick shot for a goal.

The Vineyard tacked on another point when sophomore forward and Vineyard lead scorer this season Donnie Gregory flew by the Dover defense and threaded the puck into the top shelf of the net, earning his 38th point of the season.

The second period brought more action. This time Heidt scored, from behind the net, with a ricochet off the goaltender’s pads. Dover then responded after a well-executed breakout and finally got on the board, making the score 3-1.

Later on in the period, Dover scored again, and the game was then a close contest. But the Vineyard sealed the win when junior defenseman Max Metell fired a shot from the point that just snuck in. The game finished with a final score of 4-2.

The first-round win put the Vineyard into the championship on Sunday, where they hoped to beat Essex Tech and win the tournament, a feat they haven’t yet been able to accomplish in thirteen years.

The championship game opened with a dominant performance from Essex Tech from Danvers, Mass. They scored three goals in the first period while shutting down the Vineyard offense entirely, leading to a 0-3 score at the end of the period.

The Vineyard was able to slow down Essex Tech in the second and third periods, holding them to one goal while also finding a little life in their offense, scoring one goal of their own to put them on the board. But it wasn’t enough.

The game ended with a final score of 1-4, and a trophy ceremony for Essex Tech. “I think we’ve taken away a lot more from our losses than we have our wins,” said Merry. The competition gave the Vineyard valuable takeaways for final changes and improvements necessary for success in the playoffs.

When interviewing the players about the team’s identity this season, a trend emerged in the boys’ responses with the phrase “one heartbeat” repeatedly spoken. The culture of unity and togetherness fostered under Head Coach Mike Snowden and Merry this year clearly sunk in.

“We all work together. We have one heartbeat; we’re on the same page,” said junior forward Amos Sauer. “We’re faster than any team out there. We’re better conditioned, and when we play our game, no one can beat us.”

The Vineyarders finished their regular season with a 6-3 win on senior night on Wednesday, Feb. 18 against the St. John Paul II School’s team from Hyannis, rounding off the season with a 12-8 record and ranking seventh in Division IV.

Expectations and goals heading into the playoffs are clear. “Stay consistent,” said Heidt. “And obviously make it to TD Garden,” which is the venue of the state playoff finals.

The boys will take on Dennis-Yarmouth in the first round of the playoffs at 3:30 pm on Friday, Feb. 27 at home.

Matthew Macmillan is an MVRHS junior. He is a reporter for the High School View, which is published weekly in The Martha’s Vineyard Times. He plays defense for the high school’s varsity hockey team, but is out for the season with an injury.