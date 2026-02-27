Island nears full power restoration 

Local emergency directors provide safety tips on hazards that may remain after the storm.

As Islanders cleared the streets of debris and removed tree limbs from roads, local emergency responders say that full power restoration is expected by Friday afternoon.

The Dukes County Emergency Management Association announced in a Thursday afternoon press release that numbers provided by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Association (MEMA) show that only up to 10 percent of the Island continued to experience power outages. That number’s since improved and just over 200 customers are without power on Friday morning, according to MEMA’s online map.

Some Islanders haven’t had power for days since Monday’s blizzard, with electricity being almost entirely unavailable in some towns like Oak Bluffs temporarily. Eversource, the Island’s utility company, deployed additional line and tree crews to Southeastern Mass., where damage was the worst, to assist with restoration efforts, and the association states that full power restoration is estimated to occur by 4 pm Friday.

“A very small number of customers with especially complex repairs, challenging conditions, or those requiring private electrician repairs may experience restoration beyond that time,” the release states.

Residents can directly report outages to Eversource at 1-800-592-2000. Local officials ask people to stay away from downed utility wires and “always assume they are live,” and to call 911 to report downed wires or gas leaks.

Meanwhile, MEMA is assessing damage across the state to determine whether the state qualifies for federal disaster assistance. Damage to private homes and businesses can be reported to MEMA’s online survey at https://forms.office.com/g/W7V1kzB3wk, which will remain open through Friday, March 6. If you need assistance completing the form, want to submit information by phone, or access in another language, call Mass 211 (x20) or 877-211-6277 (x20).

“Residents and business owners are strongly encouraged to document all storm-related damage with photographs and written records for insurance and potential federal assistance purposes,” the release said.

Dukes County officials are also requesting feedback from residents and business owners regarding the Island’s “preparation, response, and recovery efforts” during the storm, which can be completed at https://forms.gle/upE8kzcGV8pg1mRR8. All answers will remain confidential and be reviewed by local emergency management directors to improve planning and responsiveness in the future.

The association also provided contact information for emergencies or further assistance. Emergencies should be directed to 911, and the non-emergency public safety line is 508-693-1212.

For shelter information, storm-related assistance, or town-specific questions, residents can reach out to their respective emergency management director:

Aquinnah – Forrest Filler 508-645-2313 or ffiller@dcsoma.org

Chilmark – Manuel Rose 508-560-7663 or mrose@chilmarkma.gov

Edgartown – Alex Schaeffer 508-627-5167 or efd@edgartown-ma.us

Oak Bluffs – Stephen Foster 508-693-5380 or firechief@oakbluffsma.gov

Tisbury – Patrick Rolston 508-693-4246 or prolston@tisburyma.gov

West Tisbury – Jennelle Gadowski 774-563-6110 or emd@westtisbury-ma.gov

While conditions are improving, the association provided safety tips for potential hazards that remain after the storm:

On the road and at properties

Watch for black ice, especially overnight and early morning

Stay off streets until fully cleared

Do not park too close to intersections so plows and emergency vehicles can maneuver safely

Be alert for children playing near snowbanks

Clear driveways and walkways for emergency personnel access

Clear a safe path for heating oil or propane delivery

Dig out nearby fire hydrants

Clear storm drains to reduce flooding during snow melt

Clear sidewalks, curb cuts, and accessible parking areas

Monitor roofs for excessive snow load to prevent collapse

Generator and heating safety

Improper heating methods can lead to fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Use generators outdoors only, far from windows and doors

Never use grills, ovens, or fuel-burning heaters indoors

Clear furnace and dryer exhaust vents

Clear snow from vehicle exhaust pipes before starting vehicles

Ensure carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly

Food safety after power outages