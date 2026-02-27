Island nears full power restoration 

As Islanders cleared the streets of debris and removed tree limbs from roads, local emergency responders say that full power restoration is expected by Friday afternoon.
The Dukes County Emergency Management Association announced in a Thursday afternoon press release that numbers provided by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Association (MEMA) show that only up to 10 percent of the Island continued to experience power outages. That number’s since improved and just over 200 customers are without power on Friday morning, according to MEMA’s online map.
Some Islanders haven’t had power for days since Monday’s blizzard, with electricity being almost entirely unavailable in some towns like Oak Bluffs temporarily. Eversource, the Island’s utility company, deployed additional line and tree crews to Southeastern Mass., where damage was the worst, to assist with restoration efforts, and the association states that full power restoration is estimated to occur by 4 pm Friday.
“A very small number of customers with especially complex repairs, challenging conditions, or those requiring private electrician repairs may experience restoration beyond that time,” the release states.
Residents can directly report outages to Eversource at 1-800-592-2000. Local officials ask people to stay away from downed utility wires and “always assume they are live,” and to call 911 to report downed wires or gas leaks.
Meanwhile, MEMA is assessing damage across the state to determine whether the state qualifies for federal disaster assistance. Damage to private homes and businesses can be reported to MEMA’s online survey at https://forms.office.com/g/W7V1kzB3wk, which will remain open through Friday, March 6. If you need assistance completing the form, want to submit information by phone, or access in another language, call Mass 211 (x20) or 877-211-6277 (x20).
“Residents and business owners are strongly encouraged to document all storm-related damage with photographs and written records for insurance and potential federal assistance purposes,” the release said.
Dukes County officials are also requesting feedback from residents and business owners regarding the Island’s “preparation, response, and recovery efforts” during the storm, which can be completed at https://forms.gle/upE8kzcGV8pg1mRR8. All answers will remain confidential and be reviewed by local emergency management directors to improve planning and responsiveness in the future.
The association also provided contact information for emergencies or further assistance. Emergencies should be directed to 911, and the non-emergency public safety line is 508-693-1212.
For shelter information, storm-related assistance, or town-specific questions, residents can reach out to their respective emergency management director:
- Aquinnah – Forrest Filler 508-645-2313 or ffiller@dcsoma.org
- Chilmark – Manuel Rose 508-560-7663 or mrose@chilmarkma.gov
- Edgartown – Alex Schaeffer 508-627-5167 or efd@edgartown-ma.us
- Oak Bluffs – Stephen Foster 508-693-5380 or firechief@oakbluffsma.gov
- Tisbury – Patrick Rolston 508-693-4246 or prolston@tisburyma.gov
- West Tisbury – Jennelle Gadowski 774-563-6110 or emd@westtisbury-ma.gov
While conditions are improving, the association provided safety tips for potential hazards that remain after the storm:
On the road and at properties
- Watch for black ice, especially overnight and early morning
- Stay off streets until fully cleared
- Do not park too close to intersections so plows and emergency vehicles can maneuver safely
- Be alert for children playing near snowbanks
- Clear driveways and walkways for emergency personnel access
- Clear a safe path for heating oil or propane delivery
- Dig out nearby fire hydrants
- Clear storm drains to reduce flooding during snow melt
- Clear sidewalks, curb cuts, and accessible parking areas
- Monitor roofs for excessive snow load to prevent collapse
Generator and heating safety
- Improper heating methods can lead to fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Use generators outdoors only, far from windows and doors
- Never use grills, ovens, or fuel-burning heaters indoors
- Clear furnace and dryer exhaust vents
- Clear snow from vehicle exhaust pipes before starting vehicles
- Ensure carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly
Food safety after power outages
- Discard perishable food left above 40°F for more than 2 hours
- Never taste food to determine if it is safe
- Review additional guidance at: foodsafety.gov and cdc.gov/food-safety