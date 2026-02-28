The Ones Who Walk Beside Us

1 of 7

March on Martha’s Vineyard always feels like a beacon of hope, offering more sunlight and bringing the first day of spring. I have been searching for that reassuring feeling, but I think it must be buried somewhere under two feet of snow. I’d love to speak about the comfort of the off-season stillness, and the beauty of the frosty landscape, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I am entirely sick of all of it. I think many of us are a little extra fatigued by this winter, but this one feels especially gloomy to me because I lost my best friend last month. He was a four legged friend, but deeply special to me and my family nonetheless. He was a husky too, so his passing indicated the loss of the only one in our family who thoroughly enjoys this cold.

I could frame this entire article about my Koda Bear, and the incredible soul that he was. I could go on about the wonderful contrast in his personality between high emotional and general intelligence, and complete and utter lovable goofiness. I could talk about how he watched me and my husband grow up and in many ways, brought us together. I could reminisce about the (almost 14!!) years he gave us and the countless memories we shared. I could share how profound it is to hold your pet in your arms as they pass, and how a piece of your heart leaves with them too. But this isn’t his eulogy and like many of us, I am trying to pull myself out of this winter depression. So what I will do is talk about how getting to include him in my wedding was a memory I will cherish forever, and the personal and professional experience I have with integrating pets into events.

I know I am not alone in this community with my deep love for animals. I saw it when fellow Islanders would help wrangle our pup when he’d take himself on Island-wide adventures in classic husky form (I wasn’t kidding about the high intelligence thing–he could open doors and unlock windows). I see it when the whole community comes together when a pet goes missing. I frequently see through my work in event coordination–how important so many people find incorporating or memorializing their furry friends during their most memorable moments.

I spoke with Alex Schilcher of Alex’s PetCare MV about his work in this field, and his unique background in both events and caring for animals.

“I started Alex’s PetCare MV with a unique perspective. For the past 30 years, I’ve been part of my family’s catering company, V. Jaime Hamlin & Sons Catering, working as a chef and kitchen manager. Over the years, I’ve been part of thousands of weddings—many of which included, or even featured, the couple’s beloved pets. I launched my pet care company out of a true passion and love for our furry family members. I understand that on a couple’s special day, they want to be sure their pets are well cared for so they can relax and enjoy every moment,” Alex explained.

He went on to describe one of his favorite event pet stories.

“A bride’s dog had the important job of bringing the rings down the aisle. Everything was going beautifully, until the golden retriever decided to take off mid-ceremony and couldn’t be caught for 45 minutes! The delay set the wedding back by over an hour. Later that same night, the mischievous pup raided our catering tent, ate scraps off the floor, and, unfortunately, spent the next day sick at home. That experience taught me one thing: it’s best to have a professional handle your pets on wedding day,” he said.

That story felt all too familiar, though my husky likely would’ve headed for that fluorescent blue pond over at the minigolf course instead of a catering tent (thank you to the minigolf staff for often being a part of the crew that helped wrangle our guy). That said, we were lucky enough to have gotten pet help from Baylee Furtaw during our wedding day. She picked up Koda and his brother Doobie, dressed them in their tuxedos, and arrived just in time for them to help rid me of my pre-ceremony jitters. Then she walked them down the aisle, and after the nuptials, safely back home to care for them for the night. It was incredible to be able to include them in that milestone, and equally as incredible to know they were in good hands so we could celebrate it.

I also spoke with Heather and Cay Mangione of Al Fresco Tails pet care company. They specialize in dog walks, home stays, and wedding services.

“Having professional event-day care ensures those moments remain magical rather than chaotic, giving couples peace of mind while their pets enjoy a safe and happy guest appearance,” Heather said.

“Al Fresco Tails wedding pet care services are designed so couples can include their dogs without adding stress to an already busy day. We coordinate logistics, manage timing, and provide calm, dedicated care so each dog can participate comfortably, whether that means walking down the aisle or simply being part of the photos,” she added.

While I often call on these professionals when event pet-care is needed, I have also provided personal support to clients who wish to memorialize their furry loved ones during their weddings and events. This has looked like displaying photos, saving spots, or lighting a candle in honor of my client’s late pets. I believe deeply in the representation of this unique and pure love, and that holding space for grief is always important.

Animals remind us that joy is simple, presence is everything, and love does not need words to be deeply understood. It feels only right that the companions who walk beside us through ordinary days are included in our most extraordinary ones. Whether they are trotting proudly down an aisle, watching quietly from a framed photograph, or living on through the stories we tell, their presence grounds our celebrations and brings us together even more. As winter slowly loosens its grip and we move toward a new season of gatherings and events, I find comfort in knowing that love (of all kinds) never truly leaves the party. It simply changes form, lingering in memory, woven into tradition, and carried forward into every joyful moment still to come.

Written in loving memory of Koda Bear Sylvia, and with gratitude for our animal loving community.

This article is published as a part of The Grapevine–a monthly email newsletter dedicated to our local events and culinary scene. Click here to subscribe to the Grapevine.