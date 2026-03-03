Erin Geddis Cummings died peacefully on Feb. 24, 2026, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, surrounded by her family. Her death was a result of stomach cancer, complicated by the effects of her childhood battle with cancer.

Erin was born in Summit, N.J., in 1957 to Donald Geddis and Mary Todd Everett. As a high school freshman she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Even as a teenager, Erin faced her illness with courage, humor, and a fierce determination to survive — qualities that defined the rest of her life. However, the treatments used to save her life had long-term effects on her health.

After graduating from Summit High School in 1975, she earned a degree in chemistry from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester in 1979. As a premed student, Erin discovered that she was most fulfilled by connecting with patients and supporting them in their care. She earned a master’s degree in social work from Simmons College, and focused her career on supporting patients and families navigating medical challenges.

Erin and her husband, Rich, started their family in Needham after adopting their first child, Elizabeth, from South Korea. They then moved to Natick and adopted Theodore, Claire, and Martin. They later lived in Sherborn and Concord before moving to Martha’s Vineyard, in Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven. Erin poured herself into motherhood with love, warmth, and unwavering energy. She gave her time, her creativity, and her heart to everything — family, school, and community. Even while navigating ongoing health issues, Erin lived actively and fully, driven by a deep appreciation for life.

In addition to being a devoted mother, Erin had many interests and hobbies. She loved to paint and write. She rode and cared for horses, and was a dedicated volunteer at Lovelane, a therapeutic riding center. A special passion of hers was running. She completed eight Boston and New York City marathons, raising significant funds for pediatric cancer research as part of Fred’s Team.

After her children were grown, Erin turned her lived experience into advocacy. Connecting with other long-term cancer survivors, she saw how many people were struggling with the later effects of their treatment. In 2016, following the death of a close friend with whom she had shared the vision, Erin founded Hodgkin’s International — organizing, fundraising, educating, and building a global community that now provides support and guidance to thousands of survivors worldwide.

In 2024, Erin realized a lifelong dream by hosting a national survivorship conference in Boston, which was a huge success in bringing together survivors and clinicians. Before cancer returned, she ensured her foundation’s work would continue, with the next conference scheduled for October 2026 in Cincinnati.

Erin loved taking long walks with Rich, especially near the ocean. She found joy in nature — especially the sky, the clouds, the water, and flowers. She loved conversation and connection. She was warm, compassionate, and instantly welcoming — someone who made others feel seen and understood. Erin’s strength and ability to love were constant, steady, and felt by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Rich; her children, Elizabeth and her husband John, Theodore, Claire, and Martin; her siblings, Kathleen McDonough, Deirdre Kennedy, Eileen Dexheimer, Christopher Geddis, Kevin Geddis, Megan Avitto, and Kathleen Ismail; and was predeceased by Clinton Everett and Patrick Everett. Erin was deeply loved, and she loved deeply in return.

Her family will hold a private service in the coming days, with a celebration of Erin’s life to be announced later; details will be available at forevermissed.com/erin-cummings.