James Cleary Jr. (“Jay”), 73, a lifelong resident of Taunton, passed away on Feb. 10, 2026.

Born in Taunton to the late James and Joanne (White) Cleary on Oct. 16, 2952, Jay graduated from Taunton High School, and was a man of loyalty and tireless work ethic. He began working for Trucchi’s Supermarkets as a teenager, and dedicated his entire 50-year career to the company, deeply valuing friendships he had there.

A devout Catholic and member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Jay served as a Eucharistic Minister, lived his Cursillo, and found strength in many spiritual retreats. His faith was the foundation of his character. He was always ready to help anyone at any time.

For Jay, family was No. 1. He was a constant presence in his children’s lives, coaching youth hockey, baseball, and basketball. A longtime YMCA member, he shared his passion for fitness by training his children at the gym. He loved car rides down the Cape with his wife and children, and cherished summers visiting family on Martha’s Vineyard. In his later years, his greatest joy was being Grampa and cheering on his grandchildren.

Beloved husband of Maryellen (Courcy) Cleary, he is survived by his children: Patrick Cleary and his wife Nicole, Jackie Cleary, and Peter Cleary and Christina Sawyer; and his two cherished grandchildren, Alana and Killian. He was the brother of Janice Cleary of Oregon, Jeffrey Cleary (Noreen), Jerilyn Dube (Ray Rochon); uncle of James Cleary (Libby), Heather Sola, and Brian Dube, and nephew of Paula Driscoll, all of Oak Bluffs. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Joseph Cleary of Oak Bluffs.

Jay visited the family cottage in the Campgrounds every summer from birth, and made many Island friends.