Tanya Lea Stum, 58, of Upper Strasburg, Pa., departed this life peacefully with her sister holding her hand, on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at the Mercy House in Chambersburg, Pa. The cause of death was breast cancer.

Born April 17, 1967, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Louie and Lily (Rife) Stum of Upper Strasburg, Pa. Tanya attended the Church of God in Upper Strasburg until graduation from Chambersburg Area High School in 1985. Her undergraduate degree was in voice performance from Carnegie Mellon University, and graduate degree was in elementary education from the University of Pittsburgh, receiving backing from the Henry C. Frick Educational Fund of the Buhl Foundation. She continued her education at Holy Names University, earning a master’s degree in music education with a Kodály emphasis, graduating cum laude.

Tanya performed with the San Francisco Opera Chorus, Pittsburgh Opera Chorus, Pacific Mozart Ensemble, and Nevenka. She was also a vocalist and trainer for Aswat, an ensemble specializing in Arabic music. She served as the preparatory director for the San Francisco Boys Chorus, was highly involved with the Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir, and was a beloved music teacher at Love Elementary School in Alameda, Calif.

Tanya, a multitalented and multifaceted individual, was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Alongside her extraordinary musical abilities, she had a voice so rich and soulful it could, even if only briefly, stop the world on its axis. She was also a talented artist, a nature girl, an enthusiastic birder (with a particular affinity for the Corvus, like the highly intelligent crowd), a rescue dog mom to her sweet babies (rest in peace, Trix, Fudgie, and Scooter), a former wildlife rehabilitator, a runner, a paddleboarder, and an ocean swimmer. She loved to dance and joined groups both in Oakland, Calif., where she lived most of her adult life, and Martha’s Vineyard, where she spent most of the past 18 months living with dear friends Michelle and Rich. Having a natural rhythm and joy for movement, Tanya could fox trot, swing, and tango with the best of them.

Caring for the earth and its inhabitants was one of the many areas where Tanya devoted her spare time and passion. She cared deeply about the living beings on our planet, human and nonhuman alike. Anyone and everyone who had the great fortune to be in Tanya’s presence knew her to be a loving, supportive, and compassionate individual; always open-minded, communicative, and easy to be around.

Tanya was funny, with a cheeky sense of humor and a musical laugh that rose easily to the surface. In the spirit of her humor, Tanya requested that at some point in the future, if you ever find yourself sitting around looking for something to do, watch “Waking Ned Divine” or another similarly charming, feel-good dramedy in her honor. She hoped it would make you think of her and leave you with a few laughs and a good feeling. Her advice to friends and family: If you happen to be the one scattering hers or anyone else’s ashes, be mindful of the wind direction!

An overall unique, abundantly creative, and deeply spiritual person, Tanya was a light-filled soul who lived life fully and shared her brilliance readily, warming everyone in her presence. The world will be a duller and dimmer place without Tanya in it, yet we can honor and help restore her light by shining brightly, together, and by sharing with others a radiant smile and the kindness she so easily gave to everyone around her.

Tanya navigated two cancer diagnoses, 16 years apart, along with ensuing treatments and surgeries, with grace and courage.

She is survived by her loving parents, Louie and Lily; and her devoted sister, Tami, who together cared for her tenderly, attentively, and tirelessly during the final weeks of her life (brother-in-law, Gary Vincent); as well as her brother, Kevin (sister-in-law, Barbara Brookens); her nephews, Curtis Myers (Vasilisa), Dustin Miracle (Kalee), and Greg Miracle; and great-nephews Esben and Ethan Myers. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Michele, and by her family, Richard Beasley Maloney and their children, Edward Beasley Maloney, Caty Maloney, and Matthew Maloney; adoring students, and countless friends who will carry her memory in their hearts always.

In honoring Tanya’s love for nature, she requested that in lieu of flowers, a native tree or shrub be planted and lovingly tended (this part was very important to Tanya). She hoped it would provide habitat and berries for wildlife, as well as shade for people who may need a quiet place to rest and reflect. One example she shared was planting a native viburnum or serviceberry for cedar waxwings. (For those wishing to honor her request, he funeral home has provided a link, bit.ly/FBFH_MemorialTree.)

Tanya also expressed gratitude for those who have made or may wish to make donations in her memory to the Mercy House in Chambersburg, online at bit.ly/MH_Chambersburg_donate, or to help offset the pollution caused by her cremation (her words) to conservation organizations such as Ocean Conservancy, a local Audubon, or the Center for Biological Diversity.

Her celebration of Life was held at Fogelsanger Bricker Funeral Home in Shippensburg, Pa., on Feb. 28. Pastors Dale Detweiler and Timothy Redmond officiated. She will be sorely missed, and her absence will be felt deeply by everyone she touched.