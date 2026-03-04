Tickets are now available for the Agricultural Society’s 10th annual Meat Ball. The night features a buffet dinner by Chef Charlie Granquist of Slough Farm, highlighting Island-raised meat. New this year, there will also be a contradance, with caller John Alden and music by the Flying Elbows and Friends.

Granquist and a team of dedicated volunteers make hundreds of meatballs (plus sides and dessert) for everyone to enjoy. While the meat is the star of the show, there will also be vegetarian and alpha-gal-friendly options available. Just bring your own drinks, plates/bowls, and silverware!

All ages are welcome. Tickets cost $40 for Ag Society members, $50 for nonmembers, and $10 for kids ages 5 to 12. Kids 4 and under are free. All funds raised will support the Agricultural Society. Saturday, March 21, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. Buy your tickets today at marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org.