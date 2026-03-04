Checking in from somewhere in Oklahoma, and at this point you might think I’m missing home, but as I continue to see the snow-covered videos of Edgartown online, I’m not too excited to get back to it. Let me enjoy the trip through sunny Southern states until I have to make my way up to the Northeast, while we rejoice in the arrival of daylight savings this weekend.

On Friday, March 6, there are two happenings I want to alert you to. First up, free ear piercings at Sea Legs. Grace, shop owner of Sea Legs, has this ongoing offering on Fridays for free ear piercings! Pay only for the cost of the earrings (starting at $25 per earring). Must be 18-plus, or have the signed consent of a parent or guardian. Sea Legs is located on 13 Dock St. And the second happening is a “Free Posture and Movement Screening’ at Vineyard Complementary Medicine. They describe it as a session all about helping you move more comfortably and with less pain, improving posture and overall movement quality using expert physical therapy and movement-screening techniques that focus on real function and everyday ease. Whether you’re dealing with stiffness, chronic pain, tension, or just want to feel stronger and more confident in your body, this free screening gives you personalized insights and movement support you’ll notice immediately. You must reserve a spot to join, at vcmpt.janeapp.com.

Nothing says daylight savings more than getting your hands in the dirt, and Donaroma’s Nursery is helping you do just that, with its succulent planters class ($95, includes succulent plant to take home) on March 7 at 1 pm. You’ll join garden pros Iris and Sue, design a long-lasting planter, and learn the basics of watering, light, soil, and ongoing care for easy indoor gardening. Contact them directly at amy@donaromas.com, or call 508-627-8366 to sign up.

Another fun class you can sign up for is “Inkle Weaving” ($55) at Slough Farm, also on March 7, but this one runs from 10 am to 4 pm, with lunch provided by Chef Charlie. This style of band weaving allows the weaver to make interesting patterns that are remarkably easy. Inkle looms are a low-infrastructure way to start weaving, portable and fun. You’ll weave colorfully patterned bands that will be perfect for belts, straps, or simply to hang on the wall. And you’ll get to weave with a new batch of colorful yarn from Slough’s flock of Tunis sheep! Sign up online at sloughfarm.org.

I won’t lie — it’s not the easiest to write a town column about a town you’ve been away from for more than a month. I know so many of my friends have struggled with losing power, heat, and access to everyday things; to all of you still dealing with the aftereffects of the blizzard, I send you strength. Spring is near.