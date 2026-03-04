Oak Bluffs

“I can calculate the motion of heavenly bodies, but not the madness of people.” –Sir Isaac Newton

Hey, March is Women’s History Month! This started with International Women’s Day, which was designated as March 8 back in the early 1900s. It has been recognized as a monthlong focus in the U.S. since 1987. I just wish it translated into more women in power, which has been one step forward, two steps back for too many years.

Daylight savings time begins this weekend! Set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed on Saturday, March 7. Then enjoy the later sunset on Sunday! This change is the one that affects us the most, disrupting sleep cycles. It will be dark in the morning for the early risers, but the added light in the evening definitely seems to cheer everyone up (after they recover from the sleep deprivation).

Also on Saturday, Pat Law and ESP are back at the P.A. Club on March 7. Bring your friends from 6 to 9ish to listen and dance to Pat, Merrily Fenner, Christine McLean, and Chris Seidel as they play your favorite tunes. Mo’s Lunch is taking a break, but you can bring your own snacks, and get drinks at the bar.

News from our own beautiful and expanding YMCA: The annual figure skating show is this weekend, March 6 and 7. The show is “Skating on an Edge,” featuring the skills and talents of our fantastic young skaters. The shows are at 6 pm on Friday, and 1 pm on Saturday.

The arena will then be closing as it usually does, on March 13. This year, the arena is going to become the fitness center, as the Y Wellness floor will be moving over to the Arena so that the renovation construction can move into the next phase. The pool will also be closing. Check ymcamv.org for info and scheduling changes during the next few months.

If you want to get in the mood for spring, head over to the Vineyard Greenhouse on New York Ave. It is time to renew memberships and help get the beds ready and planted for spring. Volunteer hours are Wednesdays from 10-2. Remember, as a member you get discounted pricing on everything throughout the year.This winter, they have been harvesting herbs, lettuce, Swiss chard, and arugula. For more information on how you can help the team keep this community treasure thriving, check out marthasvineyardgreenhouse.org.

March 7 is the day to celebrate two of my favorite ladies, Leslie Frizzell and Martha MacGillivray, and to shout birthday greetings across the sound to Lynne Roderick. March 9 brings birthday hugs for some more very cool ladies: Sue Dawson, Linda LaBell, Shannon Rynd-Ray, and Kim Wright Jones. Vicki Ben David White celebrates on March 10, which happens to be the birthday of Harriet Tubman as well. Happy birthday to Laurel’s mom, Sandra Redington, on the 11th!

Send me your news!