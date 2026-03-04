Poet’s Corner: Why We Live Here

Why We Live Here

By Donald Nitchie

We like to say a day without tennis

is a waste, even in January

when the balls barely bounce. We have to shovel

off the court, and Lane wears snow gloves

to hold on to his racket.

One time the owners showed up

for a surprise winter visit — we skedaddled

before they caught us, but not before

we’d gotten in three sets, despite the sleet.

Maybe not our best tennis, Lane said,

but definitely our greatest escape.

Another time, after we were done

playing, holding on to their deck railing

as if it were ours, looking out over

the million dollar view of salt marsh and surf beach,

one of us said This is why we live here

and we shared the moment. Though now

that the caretaker’s on to us, we need a new court.

Thankfully there are more.

Donald Nitchie leads poetry drop-in meetings — group writing sessions — on Zoom once a month; check the Edgartown library schedule. His chapbook, “Driving Lessons,” was published in 2008. He mostly plays on public courts.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to m@mwest.com. Please also include a two- to three-sentence bio at the end of your poem.