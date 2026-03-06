Vineyard falls to Littleton in quarterfinals 

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys’ varsity hockey team fell to the second-seeded Littleton High School Lions 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Division 4 State Playoffs, on Thursday night.

With only three seniors on the roster, and a brand-new coaching staff, the seventh-seeded Vineyarders (12-9) were navigating their first appearance as a group in the quarterfinals.

At the game played at the John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown, Mass., the Vineyarders struggled to find their groove early on, which was enough for Littleton (19-1) to establish a commanding lead, capitalizing on multiple breakaways to go ahead 4-0 in the first period.

The Vineyarders started to settle in, but in the second period, Littleton tacked two more on to go up 6-0.

The Vineyarders finally broke the Littleton goalie’s shut-out when the third period came around and senior captain Griffin Callahan (No. 2) found the back of the net. He was assisted by Donnie Gregory (No. 12). But an air of concern filled the rink as everyone realized the clock was no longer stopping for whistles. According to the MIAA rulebook, if a playoff game enters the third period with a six-goal or more lead, then it switches to running time, meaning the clock no longer stops for whistles for the remainder of the game, regardless of if the score changes.

With running time and a 6-1 deficit, the Vineyarders gave their best effort, but Littleton showed no signs of relenting and sealed the deal with a 6-1 finish.

Littleton is slated to play against Dover-Sherborn High School in the final four of the MIAA state playoffs.

The Vineyarders, who beat Bourne 5-2 in the round of 16 just three days earlier, ended their season with the deepest postseason run this group has of players has ever achieved. They will be saying goodbye to their senior captains, Callahan and Joseph Medeiros (No. 15), as well as defensive anchor Wyatt Wiggin (No. 20).

“We as a coaching staff could not be more proud of this team and what they accomplished in such a short period of time,” said Head Coach Mike Snowden in a message to The Times. “From day one, we introduced a new culture, a new style of play, and a demanding approach to practice. These players stayed the course, trusted the process, and fully bought into our approach to better the program. The result was an elite eight opportunity that they earned together, every single day.”

Snowden said they wish the results had been different, especially for the seniors on the team.

“This senior group is truly special,” he said. “They will take great pride in knowing they laid the foundation for the future success of their program.”