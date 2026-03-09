Island superior court clerk honored in Boston

1 of 2

George Davis, clerk of the Dukes County Superior Court and Oak Bluffs resident, was honored at the annual Black Excellence on the Hill awards ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony, which recognizes Black leaders across the commonwealth for exemplary service, leadership, and commitment to their communities, was hosted by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus (MBLLC) in the Great Hall of Flags at the Massachusetts State House in Boston. More than 100 leaders were recognized at this event, which is also the MBLLC’s closing ceremony of Black History Month.

Davis was “recognized for his dedication to public service and his longstanding commitment to fairness, access, and integrity within the judicial system,” said a press release from the office of Thomas Moakley, state representative for Martha’s Vineyard, who nominated Davis for the award.

“Having worked alongside George at the courthouse in Edgartown, I have witnessed his professionalism and compassionate sense of justice,” Moakley said. Moakley also put forward West Tisbury resident Arielle Fair in 2025.

Davis’ 30-year legal career began at Georgetown Law School. He started a private law practice on the Island in 2000, and was elected to his current position in 2018. He decisively won all six Island towns and Gosnold, the release said. Davis also performs on concert stages across the Island, DJs on MVY Radio, and volunteers his time for Island causes.

“It is an honor to be recognized in this way by the MBLLC, and I am thankful and humbled to be included in this esteemed group of honorees,” he said in the press release.

The release said he is “beloved by courthouse staff, and has uncovered hidden historic gems as part of a project to catalogue and preserve Dukes County records that span hundreds of years.”