Pulse project donates five more AEDs to Island orgs

The MV Pulse Project, a nonprofit initiative focused on making automated external defibrillators (AED) more accessible on the Island, announced in an update last week that the group donated five AEDs to local organizations.

An AED is a device that delivers an electric shock to the heart to restore a natural rhythm during cardiac episodes. The locations that received AEDs were Featherstone Center for the Arts, First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, MVY Radio, Stillpoint, and Old Whaling Church.

These donations are a part of the project’s goal to purchase 10 AEDs for locations that don’t have the devices. The initiative has exceeded its fundraising goal and already donated two AEDs to the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society and the United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard last month.

Lou Quattrucci launched the Pulse Project after suffering a severe heart attack called a “widowmaker” in July. Quattrucci, an Island resident, survived because he was fortunately near an AED and medical personnel.

Along with distributing AEDs, the Pulse Project provides CPR training to the recipient organizations. Quattrucci, in his update, commended retired Island paramedic Chuck Cummens for volunteering his time to provide the training.

“The more trainings that he donates, the more AEDs that we can donate,” said Quattrucci.

Cummens has taught some individuals to become CPR instructors themselves, such as MVY Radio show host Ray Whitaker. Quattrucci told The Times that Whitaker plans to offer public CPR classes at the radio station soon.

Currently, Quattrucci is working on registering Island locations with AEDs to a national registry called Pulse Point AED. The registry displays these locations on a public online map. He also went door-to-door to Island businesses to hand out flyers explaining what to do if someone suffers cardiac arrest. The flyers include a list of known AEDs in each town.

Quattrucci said that he hopes to speak with more Island businesses in the spring.

There are around 120 AEDs on the map of the Island now, compared to only 29 listed back in October. Quattrucci estimates that there are a total of 150 AEDS publicly available on the Island.

Those interested in acquiring an AED have to fill out a basic application, order the defibrillator, and schedule CPR training.

For more information, you can email mvpulseproject@gmail.com.