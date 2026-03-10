Cake is delicious, but so is pie. As a matter of fact, pie is so delicious that March 14 (03/14 = 3.14 = π, or pi) has been dubbed National Pie Day. Luckily, the Island has several outstanding bakeries to visit, where folks can enjoy a slice (or an entire pie). Here are just three bakeries to visit: Pie Chicks in Vineyard Haven is known for handcrafted, artisanal pies; Morning Glory Farm in Edgartown features scratch-baked pies made with local ingredients; and Orange Peel Bakery in Aquinnah offers delectable, unique, wood-fired pies.