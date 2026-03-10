Pathways Arts presents ‘Enough’

1 of 2

Immerse yourself in mixed-media installments. Songs, dances, musings, and other survival tactics are created by artists Heather Beeman, Abby Bender, Nicole Galland, Laura Sargent Hall, Roberta Kirn, Elle Lash, Sheila McHugh Hazell, Katie Federowitz Perez, Erika Pires, Jenna Robichau, Tiffiney Shoquist, and Sian Williams. In this biannual collaboration, performance material is generated by participants in response to a singular prompt, then stitched together by Bender. What results from this process is a sort of “performance quilt” that promises to be rich with immediacy, intimacy, comedy, and community.

Saturday, March 14 at 7 pm. Doors at 6:30 pm. Free. Space is limited. No reservations or tickets required to attend. Pathways Gathering Space, 9 State Road, Chilmark, builtonstilts97@gmail.com.