Bailen Darack organizes first-ever college fair

Senior Bailen Darack spent the past six months in her leadership elective class creating and organizing the first college fair to be held at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS). Last Saturday, her vision came to life when the gym filled with eager students, parents, and college representatives from 22 participating schools.

Bailen said she benefited from going to the Barnstable College Fair during her time as a student at Falmouth Academy. “I know not everyone here [on the Island] has had the chance to go to a college fair, so I wanted to bring that here, to make it more accessible to everyone. So instead of us having to travel to go to a college fair, we have the college reps traveling here.”

Spanish teacher Erin Slossberg teaches the leadership class, and provided Bailen with guidance throughout this project. “I thought it was a fantastic idea and a major undertaking, but I fully supported it,” said Ms. Slossberg. “Just to be able to walk around [our gymnasium] and get some college information and talk to prospective colleges and universities is fantastic. I think the school does a good job of providing college support, but this is one more thing to add.”

Attending schools included a mix of state, private, and technical schools, providing students with the opportunity to learn about and connect with a wide variety of postsecondary schools.

Bailen worked closely with the MVRHS guidance department for help contacting schools. Director of Guidance John Fiorito explained that he and administrative assistant Cindy Grant were able to share with Bailen emails and phone numbers for representatives who had visited the school in the past. “It’s a huge list of schools,” he said. “That was the major resource we could provide, and Bailen was able to do the rest from there.”

Junior Keira Welch said, “I’m really passionate about my future, and I definitely want to go to college. I’ve already started looking, and it’s great to be able to ask questions about each college and really get to build connections.”

Junior Gabi Furtado said, “I’ve been researching a bunch of colleges, and seeing that there was finally going to be a college fair here, I thought it was a great opportunity to come. I think all of [the colleges in attendance] are great, and they have a lot of options for what I’m interested in.”

Bailen has been reaching out to and working with schools since September, and hoped that at least 10 schools would be able to attend. “She was very persistent throughout the first semester, and received incredible feedback from the colleges and universities. She pulled it off with 22 visiting schools,” Mr. Fiorito said.

“A big thing I’m enthusiastic about is our community on the Island, and how we can better it,” Bailen said. “I wanted to do this college fair to help bring opportunity for the Island to help students see different opportunities for their futures.”