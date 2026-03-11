Camden Neary Kokozka

Jennifer Kokozka and Mark Kokozka of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Camden Neary Kokozka, on Feb. 15, 2026, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Camden weighed 8 pounds, 0.09 ounces.



Dennis Joseph Rose IV

Arianna Rose and Dennis Rose of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Dennis Joseph Rose IV, on Feb. 24, 2026, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Young Dennis weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

Gael Bragança Siqueira Lobo Deoliveira

Maralisy S. Loro and Josmar M. Deoliveira of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Gael Bragança Siqueira Lobo Deoliveira, on March 3, 2026, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Gael weighed 9 pounds, 5.2 ounces.

Ellis de Franca Paiva

Claudiane Paiva and Alvaro Paiva of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Ellis de Franca Paiva, on March 6, 2026, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ellis weighed 7 pounds, 12.7 ounces.