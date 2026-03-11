The debris, ruts, and potholes on the roads and driveways are impressive. A friend advises, “You need a support bra.”

Melting snow reveals more downed trees, branches, and widowmakers hanging in the canopy, waiting for a gust to bring them down. It is hard when the big trees fall.

The community mourns the passing of Warren Doty. He is buried near a tree in Abel’s Hill. A memorial gathering will be announced. There are beautiful articles of remembrance in the papers.

Many are mourning the sudden death of Island musician Mark Grandfield in New York. Holding his beloved wife, Tova, and their daughter, Ava, in the light.

So many powerful losses and changes. Moments where there is no going back. We will never experience the world the same way, and cannot avoid profoundly changed. May these transformations bring strength and peace.

When you see something, do something.

I’d been hearing the idea that the war with Iran was a holy war, and that Chabad was behind it. Before I had a chance to pick up the phone, an email from Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz arrived: “The Third Temple, according to Jewish belief, will be rebuilt only in the messianic age, through direct intervention of G-d, and not through wars waged by modern militaries.

“In 1983, Rabbi Avraham Shemtov, the director of Chabad in Washington, D.C., and a leading Chabad rabbi, was asked by a journalist about Chabad’s messianic goals.

“Here’s the piece from the Washington Post: ‘Asked if he was working to rebuild the Temple in Jerusalem — which pious Jews believe will coincide with the coming of the Messiah — Shemtov smiled. “We have to build a better world,” he replied with an impish twinkle in his eyes. “G-d will take care of the Temple.”’”

“The messianic age described by the prophets will come not through military campaigns, but through divine intervention, and it will be brought about not by warfare, but by the good deeds and mitzvot we perform every day.”

The island is full of people who do good deeds without accolades or thanks.

Thank you, Priscilla Warner, for soothing and healing us with a sound bath at Stillpoint. The room was filled with beloved faces.

North Tabor Farm’s head farmers, Ruby and Kyle, are looking for year-round housing. Email northtaborfarm@gmail.com, or text or call Ruby at 508-240–4072.

“Slow Stitching” with Rebecca Gilbert and me, Fridays, 1 to 3 pm, at Pathways, will continue through March into April. The conversations are wonderful, and there are inspiring supplies and projects.

The Chilmark Library Book Club will meet Tuesday, March 31, at noon. Thank you, Peter Cook, for recommending Donal Ryan’s “The Spinning Heart.”

Pizza night at the Chilmark Community Church is back, Tuesdays at 6 pm. Please join us for food and fun! Bring your appetite, or food that might go with pizza, and help with setup at 5:30 is always welcome. See you on Tuesday!