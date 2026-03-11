Cookbook talk: The making of ‘The Sea Table’

The Vineyard Haven library welcomes Shelley Edmundson, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, and Catherine Walthers, cookbook author and culinary instructor, for a discussion about the making of the new Martha’s Vineyard–based cookbook “The Sea Table” –– a collaboration between local chefs, fishermen, and photographers.

“The Sea Table” is a tribute to local hard-working fishermen. It is filled with 75 recipes by Island cooks, chefs, and fishermen, using19 seafood species found in Vineyard waters, and profiles 21 local fishermen. “The Sea Table” was created by the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, in partnership with Walthers. The photography is by Randi Baird and Brook Bartletta. Other contributing photographers include Claire Callagy, Alison Shaw, Ben Scott, Larry Glick, Bob Avakian, Parker Bradlee, Susie Middleton, and Lisa Vanderhoop.

This event will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday, March 31, at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, located at 51 Spring St. in Vineyard Haven (above Tisbury Town Hall). Free and open to the public. No registration required. For more information, please contact the library at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org or 508-696-4211.