Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday night to play our favorite game! One of our guests over the past month took the plunge and joined: Welcome to Andrew Berry! The result of the night are as follows:

First, Collin Evanson with a 13/6 card

Second, Suzane Cioffi with a 12/5 +92 card

Third, Bill Russell with an 11/5 +83 card

Fourth, David Christensen with a 10/4 +70 card

Fifth, Samatha Cron with a 104 +69 card

We had only one 24-point hand, by Samantha Cron, and 12 skunks were suffered.

We meet on Wednesdays at the American Legion in Katama. If you like cribbage,

we have a potluck every week at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6pm SHARP.

If you’d like more info feel free to email, call, or text: maonmv@mac.com, 508-524-1220.