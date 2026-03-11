Someone out there promised me that by the time I was back on-Island, the snow would have completely melted. What are all these snow piles I still see?! You guessed it — I’m back and writing this column from my cozy Edgartown abode, and after 47 days of being on the road, I will say it: Edgartown, you were missed! Now that I’m back, I’m diving back into all things Edgartown right away. First up, since in the last column I didn’t mention any birthdays, let me start by catching up on congratulations: March 7, Simon Athearn; March 8, Jackie Korell, Quad Okuns, Nancy Shai; March 9: Naomi Paulson; March 14, Ben Post, Taylor Ashtyn Buckley, Alex Schilcher; March 16, Allison Roberts, Joe Monteiro, Brianna Rodrigues Bertoni; March 17, Erin Nicole Goldson, A. Bowdoin Van Riper; March 18, Wesley Sullivan; and March 19, Bobby Ball.

Here’s the thing about birthdays: I honestly don’t think we are celebrating one another enough. You read that right — I do not think we are celebrating our lives enough, and when birthdays come around once a year, we do the ritualistic birthday actions. The cake, the signing, the blowing out the candles if we’re lucky. But in a world — and even smaller, on an Island — where the death of friends and family members seems to be at every turn, I think celebrating one another more and more is key in 2026. I know I might be preaching to the choir — I’m barely 41 years old, and compared with some of my readers, have barely been faced with tragedy. But recently I’ve had the realization that this is the one life we get: Why not celebrate everything? May it be your homework this week: Celebrate the uncommon, the unusual. Email me at marnely@gmail.com and tell me about it — I’d like to celebrate with the community as well.

Which leads me to the one event this week I’d like to showcase: Daffodil Days, by the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group. On March 14, from 9 am until 12:30 pm (or sold out), the group will be selling daffodils at the Edgartown Stop & Shop (also at down-Island Cronig’s Market and Reliable Market in Oak Bluffs). Every purchase helps Island families meet emergency and temporary needs during cancer treatment, and it’s the perfect time to buy extra flowers and celebrate with friends and family. Want to get involved with the work the group does? Email them at mvcancersgroup@gmail.com for details.

With that, I leave you, dear reader — with homework to celebrate the unexpected, and to also shop for fresh daffodils and brighten someone’s day. Two very simple things that if everyone reading this would do, would make for a very happy Island community.