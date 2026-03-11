“Always remember to forget the things that made you sad. But never forget to remember the things that made you glad.” –Irish proverb

St. Patrick’s Day is March 17, the day to celebrate Irish culture. Mo’s will reopen that day to serve us corned beef and cabbage, and you can stop in to the P.A. Club for the craic and some traditional Irish music. Slainte!

Did you survive the time change to daylight savings? It is nice to have a longer afternoon and evening, though the later sunrise takes some getting used to, especially for school kids. The warming weather ahead is a huge relief, and the melting snow is showing the destruction left behind by the blizzard of ’26. Prepare for the sound of humming chainsaws as the Island cleans up!

Start looking for daffodils — in stores, that is, being sold to benefit the M.V. Cancer Support Group. March 14 is the official start date of this great fundraiser that helps to continue the support for Island families dealing with cancer and related illnesses. The challenges these families face are enormous, and the support is invaluable. So clean out those vases, and fill your house with the bright yellow flowers. Flowers will be sold at Reliable Market, or if you venture out of town, at Cronig’s in V.H. and Stop & Shop in Edgartown.

Saturday, March 14, is also the day for the Community Climate Discussion “Ponds Under Pressure,” with Emily Reddington, executive director of the Great Pond Foundation. Learn how our ponds are our “canaries in the coal mine” for understanding the destructive effects of our actions on land. Join this important conversation from 1:30 to 3 pm at the Oak Bluffs library.

The library is also hosting book discussions on Thursdays with Marge Harris, Island educator and everyone’s favorite high school history teacher. The group will be examining “Team of Rivals” by Doris Kearns Goodwin, a modern classic about the genius of Abraham Lincoln’s presidency and his Cabinet of political foes. The next session is March 19, 4 to 5:40 pm.

Congratulations to Sandi Gagne Hakala on her retirement! Sandi was the calming voice on the phone at the MVH call center for the past 6 years. You may remember Sandi from Amelia Bloomers, the fabulous women’s lingerie and apparel shop that she co-owned in Vineyard Haven. In a second career, she was the manager of the famous Edgartown Inn (Did you have mustard squirted on you at breakfast by Henry?). Wishing Sandi much happiness in this next phase of enjoying life!

Birthday balloons go to Jesse Thomas and James Taylor on March 12. Happy birthday to Janet Sylvia on March 13! Pi Day birthdays include Lisette Williams, Alise Eve, and the infamous Schilcher brothers: Alex, Duncan, and Nigel. Happy birthday to every dog’s best friend, Jeremy Jones, on March 16. I am thinking of Roger Thomas on March 17, and Sarah Mattson celebrates on St. Patrick’s Day also.

Send me your news!