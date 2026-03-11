Real estate transactions: March 2 – 6

Edgartown

March 5, Dinah K. Virgulto, trustee of Dinah K & Vincent Virgulto Formula AB Nominee Trust, sold 104 Marthas Way to Dinah D. Virgulto, trustee of Survivors Trust Under The Dinah K & Vincent Virgulto Formula and Family Trust Under the Dinah K & Vincent Virgulto Formula AB, for $1.

Gosnold

March 6, Amanda Defazio sold 0 Road to the Cemetery to Michael D. Parker and Allen Berry for $400,000.

Oak Bluffs

March 2, James R. Reidy and Deborah E. Reidy sold 14 Chapman Ave. to John A. Kotsopoulos and Cheryl A. Kotsopoulos for $1,775,000.

March 6, Charles McKinney, also known as Charles A. McKinney, and the Estate of Ulysses Joseph Lear, also known as Ulysses J. Lear, sold 24 School St. to Isaac Starr for $782,000.

March 6, Lagoon Ridge MV LLC and CapeBuilt Lagoon Ridge LLC sold 2 Hopes Way to Christopher Lynch and Ellen Lynch for $665,000.

Tisbury

March 3, Kent A. Ormondroyd sold 515 Edgartown Road to Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard Inc. for $1,500,000.

March 3, Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard Inc. sold 515 Edgartown Road to Island Housing Trust Corp. for $500,000.