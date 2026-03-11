Rose Guerin’s ‘Death and the Winter Wolf’

Rose Guerin, Island singer and songwriter, is releasing her highly anticipated album “Death and the Winter Wolf” this month. The album, which draws from the traditions of folk, blues, and balladry, marks a bold chapter in Guerin’s career as she continues to capture the hearts of listeners. The first track on the album, “The Only Soul on the Road,” will be available on all streaming platforms on March 13. Following this release, the other nine songs will be released on a weekly basis.

“‘Death and the Winter Wolf’ is an exploration of the spaces where darkness and light collide,” says Guerin. “It’s about embracing the harsh realities of life and death, while still finding beauty in them. The winter wolf, a symbol of strength and survival, represents resilience, while death serves as a reminder of the fleeting nature of time. I started writing this music in the first days of the pandemic shutdown, and continued through the loss of some of the dearest of my family and friends. We got ourselves into the studio to record these tracks in the spring of 2023, as it became clear we were losing our incomparable drummer Robby Cosenza to cancer. Music was the only way to share my love and grief, and learn how to say goodbye.”

The album features a collection of 10 tracks, each infused with a blend of producer and co-writer Justin Craig’s masterful instrumentation. From the brooding opening track of “The Only Soul on the Road” to the ethereal ballad “To Be Golden,” each song is a testament to Guerin’s songwriting talent and her ability to craft songs that resonate deeply.

After more than a decade focusing on collaborative folk-rock band Vandaveer, and recording and touring with myriad artists including Jim Kweskin, Joe Pug, and most notably Ringo Starr, Guerin released her long-awaited solo endeavor, a self-titled double LP, in 2023. She lives and works as a musician on Martha’s Vineyard. Guerin also co-founded Ladyfest MV, a nonprofit music festival that highlights women singers and songwriters and raises funds and awareness for Connect to End Violence, a domestic-violence program and crisis center on the Island.

Fans can follow Rose Guerin on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content leading up to the release of “Death and the Winter Wolf” in the next couple of weeks. Instagram: instagram.com/roselymanguerin. Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082765571347. Linktree: https://linktr.ee/roseguerin.