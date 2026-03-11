Heard on Main Street: The journey of a thousand miles begins with a broken fan belt and a leaky tire.

I just spent a few days in our hospital, but I am very pleased to be home. And to enjoy my son and daughter, who came immediately.

A friend brought lovely yellow tulips to the hospital. A cool day near that window caused the blooms to avoid standing tall, but to spread out to the side. I assume it was to search for warm sun and avoid the cold window. Now on stretching out at the sides on my table at home, the tulips are all reaching away from the center. Still pretty, but a few curling sideways enough to seem a bit odd. But still very pretty.

It seems funny because the vase of pink tulips she had brought me earlier at home for my birthday are still standing tall.

Enjoy live music and dancing with Jessie and Rick of Blue Yonder Duo on Sunday, March 15, from 4 to 5:30 pm at the Unitarian Church on Main Street. Go to dance or just enjoy the music. The M.V. Film Society offers the National Theatre Live presents “Hamlet” on Sunday, March 15, at 1 pm. They say, “This is exactly the kind of ‘Hamlet’ you would hope to see.”

They offer “Metropolitan Opera Live presents ‘Tristan und Isolde’” on Saturday, March 21, at noon. Open Mic Night at the Cornell Theatre, 51 Spring St., at 6 pm on Tuesday, March 17. Performers sign up on arrival. No food or drink allowed.

And Science on Screen presents “When Harry Met Sally,” on Friday, March 27, at 7:30 pm. Free admission for all if you stop by and get your pass.

“The Genius of Marion,” sponsored by the M.V. Center for Living will be shown on Saturday, March 28, at 4 pm. This explores the heartbreak of Alzheimer’s disease. The film follows a woman in the early stages of Alzheimer’s as her son, the filmmaker, documents her struggle to hang on to a sense of self. Free.

Our Vineyard Haven library will welcome Shelley Edmundson, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, and Catherine Walthers, cookbook author and culinary instructor, for a discussion about the making of “The Sea Table.” This new Martha’s Vineyard cookbook is a collaboration between local chefs, fishermen, and photographers. Learn more at the Cornell Theatre on Tuesday, March 31, at 6 pm for an inspiring and delicious way to eat locally.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Mark Daniels. Tomorrow, wish the best to Kevin Voyer. Happy birthday to Kelsey Ivory on Saturday. Sunday belongs to Jay Segel and Jib Ellis. Birthday greetings go to Austin Chandler and Bow VanRiper on Tuesday. And more good wishes to Matthew Barton on Wednesday, the same day as his cousin Ben Bartolini from Eastham.

Heard on Main Street: Kids in the back seat cause accidents. Accidents in the back seat cause kids.