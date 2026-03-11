Trio Eris concert

On Wednesday, March 25, at 4 pm, gather at the West Tisbury library for an afternoon concert with Trio Eris, featuring violinist K.J. McDonald, cellist Annie SeEun Hyung, and pianist Andrew Jun Chen. Trio Eris, New England Conservatory’s professional trio-in-residence, is united by a genuine love of collaboration, and a deeply personal approach to musicmaking. The trio is a top prizewinner in competitions including the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and Chamber Music Yellow Springs.

This concert is co-sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society and the West Tisbury Library Friends and Foundation. Free and open to the public. West Tisbury library, 1042 State Road, West Tisbury. For more information about Trio Eris, please visit trioeris.com. For more information about this event, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.