Every time I drive into or out of my driveway, I’m afraid my car will be sucked into a muddy trench that seems deeper by the minute. Same thing on our lawn. The snow is melting, so at least I can see some green, but every step leaves footprints and pawprints that show our perambulations around the property.

Out on the road there are potholes everywhere. It’s really noticeable, as the Island roads are usually in good repair. Between mud, potholes, and broken branches, everything will need attention in the coming months.

Kathy Logue and I attended a presentation by Elsbeth Todd and Sally Rizzo about the building plans for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. About a dozen people attended, and although a small group, we had lots of questions and comments. It was a good discussion.

I haven’t been inside the high school building, except for the Performing Arts Center, since my niece, Charlotte, graduated in 2004. Listening to the speakers, I realized that I knew very little about the condition of the high school, about serious leaks, outdated systems, issues with accessibility, inadequate classrooms and lab spaces, communal areas, and energy efficiency.

The plans seem well-thought-out, both the functioning of the structure itself, and the implementation of the building process over 36 months to minimize the disruption to students and teachers. Better than having to rent trailers for classrooms, saving that expense.

It’s really important that we educate ourselves before all six towns vote on June 2. It is a lot of money we will be spending. I urge everyone to go to one of the upcoming public information sessions. They are Saturday, March 14, 11 am, at the Oak Bluffs library; Sunday, March 22, 2 pm, at the West Tisbury library; Thursday, March 26, 7 pm, at the Edgartown Town Hall; Monday, April 6, 10:30 am, at the West Tisbury library.

Another issue we need to learn about before our annual Town Meeting is the purchase and installation of rapid food-waste recyclers at town dumps in Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury. Sophie Mazza, Vision Fellow and community food waste director at Island Grown Initiative, will be at the West Tisbury library Thursday afternoon, March 19, at 4:30 pm, to discuss the articles, and answer our questions.

There will be a reception at the library this Saturday, March 14, 1 to 3 pm, for artist Fae Kontje-Gibbs. Her exhibition is called “Wishing Flags.” In her own words, ”Each wishing flag is a wish for healing, for freedom, for joy. Each flag is in gratitude for the gifts of my life and the urge to share them.” Seeing them in single and multiple arrangements on the Program Room walls makes a powerful statement, gentle images softly rendered, wishing kindness and care for all the world’s children.

Other special library programs are “Creating a Volunteer Community Care Circle for Post-Death Care,” with Heather Massey, Joyce Maxner, Beth Kramer, and Laurisa Rich, this Sunday, March 15, at 2:15 pm; a Community Tea and Workshop to honor the legacy of Dorothy West on Wednesday, March 18, at 3 pm; and needle-felting for young adults on Friday, March 20, at 3 pm. Register for needle-felting with lhearn@clamsnet.org.

If you are tired of living inside a damp, gray cloud, the weather is expected to improve this week. May warm temperatures and sunshine start to dry things out, and may we finally see snowdrops and crocuses and other signs of spring.