We mourn the passing of Margaret Price Williams, a Good Samaritan, whose kindness touched many.

A proud alumna of Hampton and Howard universities, Margaret Price Williams relocated from New York, N.Y., to Martha’s Vineyard, and lived a life here shaped by service to Union Chapel, the Polar Bears, and the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging. Her legacy of kindness and service will continue to live in all who had the good fortune to know her.

A celebration of Margaret Price Williams will be held at 11 am on Thursday, June 11, at Union Chapel, 55 Narragansett Ave., in Oak Bluffs.

A repast immediately following the celebration will be held at the Portuguese-American Club, 137 Vineyard Ave., in Oak Bluffs.

May her memory be a blessing.

Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.