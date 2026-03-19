I am back home after a week in California exchanging love and comfort with beloved family. As the ferry docked in Vineyard Haven, I burst into tears of gratitude — for the welcoming arms of my husband and youngest daughter waiting at the foot of the gangplank, and for the beauty of our Island waiting with the light of home. It has been a few days since that reunion, and I am now rested enough to see the garden awaiting our labors. There are peeks of green among the bushes and grasses that had been squashed by that heavy snow, and they want to be liberated. There are branches that were torn that have to be pruned, and piles of old leaves that must be raked away to help us keep down the onslaught of ticks. In short, there is work to be done out there. I’m ready.

The Aquinnah library’s Community Dinner is planned for Saturday, March 28, from 5:30 to 8 pm at the Aquinnah Town Hall. It’s a potluck-style evening of food, featuring soups and sandwiches donated by Chef Deon and Mo’s Lunch, and live music by Rose Guerin, Buck Shank, and Lydia Fischer. They ask that you bring a dish to share, right along with your great community spirit.

The library is a great collaborator with other community groups. For example, on Saturday, March 21, at 1 pm, join Brad Lopes, education and public program manager for the Aquinnah Cultural Center, for a special storytime. Brad will read “Keepunumuk” and “Thanks to the Animals,” and he is a terrific presenter. Then, on Thursday, March 26 at 4 pm, the Aquinnah library continues its collaboration with Island Health Care in presenting “Staying Active Indoors and Out.” This is third in the Winter Wellness Series, providing a free, virtual session with local experts. For more information or to register, contact Gabby Wilbur at the Aquinnah library, 508-645-2314.

One more Aquinnah Library note. The Aquinnah Library Book Group is meeting on Saturday, March 21, at 2:30 pm, to discuss one of my favorite books of all time. The book is “All the Beauty in the World,” written by Patrick Bringley. It’s a nonfiction book about working as a museum guard at the Met, about being a loving family, and about really looking and seeing art in all its storytelling glory. This book has helped me to deal with grief, with joy, and with my own art. Read it if you can, and then join the conversation.

The M.V. Agricultural Society announces a few items of note. On March 21, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, it’s the Meat Ball, its annual fundraiser and celebration of Island-raised meat. You have to purchase tickets, but it is a reasonably priced, family-oriented affair with great food (including vegan and alpha-gal-friendly dishes) prepared by Charlie Granquist of Slough Farm, and a contradance with live music by the Flying Elbows and Friends. Then, on March 24, at 11 am, it will host a “Shared Use Kitchen Panel Discussion” and interactive workshop to discuss the potential for a shared-use commercial kitchen and other infrastructure that could support local food businesses and strengthen the Island’s food system. This is offered in conjunction with IGI and others.

It is time to start thinking about what you want to say and then make your sign for the No Kings/No War/Honor Justice/Follow the Law gathering. People are organizing in every nook and cranny of this great nation for the protest to be held on Saturday, March 28. Join in at Five Corners at 1:30 pm. Don’t just stand by. Do something.

Happy birthday wishes go to Nanauwe Vanderhoop on March 23rd.