Cribbage Club report

Twenty members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday night to play our favorite game — lots of laughs over some great food and cribbage! The result of the night are as follows:

First, Suzanne Cioffi with an 11/5 +90 card

Second, Samantha Cron with an 9/4 +55 card

Third, Sammi Burns with a 9/4 +44 card

Fourth, Louis Larsen with a 9/4 +5 card

Fifth, Byram Devine with an 8/4 +73 card

We had seven 24-point hands, by Ed Montension, Sammi Burns, Samantha Cron (with two!), Byram Devine, Mary Alice Russell, and Louis Larsen. Eight skunks were suffered.

We meet on Wednesdays at the American Legion in Katama: If you like cribbage,

we have a potluck every week at 5:30 pm, and start playing at 6 pm SHARP.

If you’d like more info, feel free to email or call for text at maonmv@mac.com or 508-524-1220.