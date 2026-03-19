Daylight savings hit, a few days of sunshine graced us, and all of a sudden we’re feeling like life is worth living again. Time and time again, the science proves to be right: The biological processes that happen in human beings when exposed to sunlight (in moderation) are unbelievable. Elevating serotonin and regulating our circadian rhythm allows us to slowly come out of whatever winter hibernation we were in and welcome the spring equinox on March 20.

There are two ways to celebrate the arrival of spring. First up, on Friday, March 20, from 3 to 4 pm, the Edgartown Public Library is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Please come by for cake and conversation as they celebrate the people who made it possible: Library Building Committee members, trustees, Friends, volunteers, donors, staff, and the many residents whose encouragement and support continue to shape this space every day! As someone who has recently joined the board of trustees and believes in the power of libraries as community members themselves, I hope to share a slice of cake with you on Friday and chat about why we love the Edgartown library!

For those that know me — yes, books truly are one of my favorite things in the world. A close second favorite thing is Taylor Swift’s music. I know it isn’t for everyone, but I’ll make a case for the way her music brings people together, and what better way to get together than with a Taylor Swift–inspired brunch at Town Bar and Grill on Saturday, March 21, from noon to 3 pm. Not only will there be themed food and drinks, but there will be karaoke, dancing, and cotton candy, and best of all, other Island businesses are showing up too: Talita Beauty Lounge will be doing hair tinsel and glam; Barrington Bangles will be the master of friendship-bracelet making; Sea Legs will bring an ear piercing and charm bar; and there will be face painting by Ariel Thomas. Everyone is welcome! Link to reserve a spot: bit.ly/EB_SwiftieBrunch.

If Taylor Swift isn’t your jam, there’s another great event happening at the same time on the 21st: Join “Large Scale Floral Design” with Jessica and Aubrey at Donaroma’s Nursery. Work with abundant seasonal flowers and professional mechanics to create a bold, large-scale arrangement with height, structure, and impact. The price per person is $200, and you’ll take home the arrangement you create! To book, email amy@donaromas.com, or call 508-627-8366.

Birthday congratulations go out to Dan Townes and Amelia Morais on March 20, Carolyn Abel on March 22, Aretha Taylor on March 24, and Kevin Banks on March 25. May your birthdays and upcoming year be filled with endless sunshine!

Have a special birthday or anniversary coming up? Want to share Edgartown news with the community? Always feel free to email me at marnely@gmail.com.