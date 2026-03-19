“If we had no winter, the spring would not be pleasant; if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.” –Anne Bradstreet

I suppose this is true. This winter we have had is most certainly making the approach of spring a welcome thought! You can see the effects of our winter all over the Island, in downed branches and street signs, and yellow grass. But our town beaches look cleansed, with windswept sand and new tide pools. And there are already reports of the pinkletinks peeping by Farm Pond.

The good news: The first day of Spring is March 20. This vernal equinox means that both the Northern and Southern hemispheres receive equal amounts of sunlight, as the earth’s orbit and rotation cause the sun to pass over the equator. We will now experience more daylight than darkness each day until the summer solstice in June. Hang in there!

The M.V. Film Festival kicks off its big weekend on Wednesday, March 25. From the 25th through the 29th, Circuit Arts will present films, events, and special dinners. This fabulous community event was started in 2001 by a group of friends who loved movies. It has grown to a five-day festival filled with films from around the world.

Opening night features “Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story,” which is about a comic whom Stephen Colbert has called the funniest comedian in the world. That film will be at the Vineyard Playhouse, followed by an opening-night celebration in the lobby. All films throughout the weekend will be shown either at the Vineyard Playhouse or the Grange Hall in W.T. Stoney Hill Pizza will be serving dinner at the Grange each night from Thursday through Sunday. Their menus AND the film schedule can be found at tmvff.org.

Save the date: Thursday, April 2 is the Oak Bluffs School Bingo Night fundraiser at the P.A. Club. From 6:30 to 8:30 pm, join the fierce competition for prizes and have some fun to raise money for the O.B. PTO.

I was very sad to hear of the sudden passing of Mark Grandfield. He had the voice of a blues legend, a unique and talented person. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family. He will be very missed on M.V.

We also lost the lovely and kind Margaret Williams, who gave so much in service to our community. Her life will be celebrated at the Union Chapel on June 11 at 11 am.

Happy birthday to Pam Dumont on March 20. It is also the day to celebrate Jeanine Silva, Kelsey La Freniere, and Dan Townes. Kathleen Cowley celebrates on March 21st, along with Candace Jennings and Heather Rynd. Birthday hugs to Sandra Macias on the 23rd! We also remember Marcelle Ben David on March 23, and send hugs to her family. March 24 is the big day for Jennifer Weiland, Nick Briggs, Sophia Brush, and Ned Casey. Best wishes to Kutter’s mom, Joyce Dresser, on the 25th!

Happy spring! Send me your news!