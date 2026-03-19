Heard on Main Street: “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.” –Dr. Seuss

Someone asked me where I got the idea for “Heard on Main Street.” That was my clever husband. We had always enjoyed the many signs you see when driving off-Island, especially on gas stations, restaurants, and churches. Many were amusing enough to make a note of. So we did. And they are just as interesting and amusing years later. I am always happy to hear comments on them today.

I used to only put them at the end, until one week that was cut when my column was published. So it was suggested one could be put at the top and one at the end. Now I am only surprised when the whole column is somehow cut without warning from a printing of the paper.

While no one wants higher taxes, I was pleased to see the town is realizing some of our buildings definitely need repairs, and trying to prepare to determine how to handle that financially.

I have to tell you how lucky we are to have Hillary Conklin as our town clerk. She is so easy to work with. I can say that as I have had that experience for some years.

People are really looking forward to spring after our three heavy snow weekends. Sunshine and blue skies have many already welcoming spring. But I also see that many huge snow piles haven’t melted yet. On the other hand, there has been some heavy ferry traffic backing up on Water Street lately.

I haven’t yet had my taxes done this year, and plan to have this done next week. Once that is done, I will feel more optimistic about spring. But I am still waiting for some necessary documents to arrive, so I hope it will come together soon.

Although I do have a computer, I find many of my friends feel left out when told they can go online to read something from our MV Times. Why is everyone so eager to simply expect everyone to go online to read the local newspaper or get a doctor’s report? Perhaps that makes it easier to understand why schools are finding many kids less able to read at grade level these days. I find that a terrible fact of modern life.

I was delighted to learn to read before I was in school. But it was primarily because my father used to read “Nature Stories” to me from his daily New York paper, pointing out the words as he did so. Reading is still one of my favorite pleasures.

I’m looking forward to seeing one of my granddaughters this weekend. Her college is already on spring break, so I get to see her and her parents, a fine treat for me.

Someone brought me some tightly budded daffodils this week and put them in water. They began to bloom within a day or two. What a glorious sight in mid-March!

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Lois Kavanagh, Susan Mone, and Susan Weyl. More birthday greetings go to Phoenix Russell on Friday. Barbara Dacey and Skip Bailey will celebrate on Saturday.

Heard on Main Street: Why do you press harder on a remote control when you know the battery is dead?