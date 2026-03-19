Voices: When women build the space

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There is something powerful about women who see what is missing and decide to create it. Not because someone asked them to. Not because the path was already clear. But because they recognize a need and trust their vision enough to create the space themselves.

We are honoring Women’s History Month in this edition by spotlighting two women-led initiatives that are creating intentional spaces on Martha’s Vineyard: the Vineyard Icon Awards and the Make Good Project. Though they focus on different things — one celebration and the other creative cultivation — both are rooted in the deeper truth that people deserve spaces where their brilliance can be seen, supported, and remembered.

At their core, these initiatives are not simply programs or events. They are acts of intention. And when women build with purpose, the result is rarely just a moment. It becomes a movement.

One such vision belongs to Erin Goldson, founder of the Vineyard Icon Awards. Created to celebrate individuals whose impact reaches far beyond the shores of Martha’s Vineyard, Vineyard Icon recognizes leaders, creators, and changemakers whose work reflects the spirit of excellence the Island has long been known for. What began as an awards ceremony has already expanded to include the Vineyard Icon Foundation, which provides scholarships and opportunities for the next generation of leaders.

For Goldson, the idea was never about recognition alone. It was about something far more personal. With five generations of family memories made on the Island, the Vineyard has long been woven into the fabric of her life. It is, as she describes it, a “happy place,” not only for herself but for so many who come here seeking joy, rest, inspiration, and community.

Over time, as the Vineyard has grown more visible and more crowded with high-profile gatherings, Goldson found herself returning to one simple truth: What makes this place special has always been the people. “When I thought about the Vineyard and how I would explain it to people who had never been,” she said, “it was always about the people and building community.”

That realization inspired the Vineyard Icon Awards, which launched last summer. Goldson saw room for something that centered the individuals whose presence and legacy shape the Island’s deeper meaning — the people whose influence extends far beyond a single season’s social calendar. “I wanted you to walk in and feel like this place was iconic,” she said. “Like this place was special, and uplifted Black excellence.” From the atmosphere to the guest experience itself, Goldson envisioned a community gathering that would do more than honor those onstage. “I wanted everyone in the room to be an icon and feel like an icon, and leave thinking about what makes them iconic.”

Goldson is also candid about the reality of building something new. As a female founder, she speaks openly about the process of bringing an idea to life while learning along the way: “This is all very new to me; a lot of it is figuring it out as I go.” What carried her forward was a clarity she could not ignore. “A lot of people told me to wait,” she said. “But I felt like this was bigger than me. This was an assignment that only I could do.” Rather than waiting for perfect conditions, Goldson chose to begin now and perfect it later, because a space like the Vineyard Icon Awards could not wait any longer to exist.

That philosophy has already allowed Vineyard Icon to evolve beyond a single event into something more layered and lasting. Through scholarship initiatives and the upcoming Next Gen Summit, the platform is intentionally uplifting younger generations, connecting young professionals with accomplished leaders, and encouraging them to imagine their own paths forward. “This isn’t just an event.” says Goldson, “Vineyard Icon is a mindset. Vineyard Icon is a brand. Vineyard Icon is a feeling.” And that spirit of stewardship — using one’s gifts to uplift others and build community — is exactly what Vineyard Icon embodies and encourages.

While Vineyard Icon celebrates the individuals whose work has already left a mark, another initiative is creating the conditions for future storytellers to find their voices in the first place.

That same spirit of investment in emerging voices is at the heart of the Make Good Project, an initiative dedicated to creating supportive spaces for historically underserved creators, particularly Black women, to explore, practice, and produce their work across artistic disciplines.

The organization describes its work as “amplifying and fortifying the voices of Black women as storytellers, archivists, and visionaries,” guided by the pillars of creativity, community, and wellness. What has grown from that vision is not simply a retreat, but a larger creative ecosystem that includes community events, 10-week workshops, early morning writing accountability sessions, and year-round programming designed to help women deepen their craft and bring their work into the world.

The project was founded by creative director Melle Powers, alongside founding executive members and collaborators Sophie Ancival and Erica Jensen. Together they have built an initiative rooted in storytelling, accountability, and the belief that artists deserve spaces where their voices can be cultivated and supported.

Last summer, in collaboration with the Vineyard Arts Project, the Make Good Project hosted a writing retreat on Martha’s Vineyard, bringing together 16 writers ranging in age from 14 to 70-plus. Throughout the retreat, participants gathered for intentional, theme-based writing sessions designed to encourage reflection, honesty, and creative exploration.

The experience extended beyond the writing table. Participants immersed themselves in Island traditions, and moments rooted in history and community — from early morning swims with the Polar Bears to porch gatherings at Vineyard cottages. Mornings began with yoga and grounding exercises, setting a tone of care and intention for the work ahead, led by Ancival.

The Island community embraced the initiative from the start, welcoming the group and participating in public gatherings that allowed Islanders to experience the initiative firsthand.

I had the opportunity to attend two of those gatherings myself, and what struck me most was the atmosphere in the room. It was a space where people felt seen and deeply valued — where vulnerability was not only welcomed but honored. In that room, storytelling became an act of witnessing, a way for writers to speak their truths while inviting others to not only listen, but to reflect, and connect through shared experience. I left the circle sharing session feeling inspired and deeply moved.

For the founders, the Vineyard was never simply a scenic location. It was chosen with intention. “Martha’s Vineyard felt like a place where there are all kinds of Black stories that are told and untold,” the women explained. Inspired by the Island’s layered history — from the African American Heritage Trail to the cultural legacy of Oak Bluffs — participants spent the week with open hearts, writing, reflecting, and creating work shaped by both history and lived experience.

But what emerged from the retreat was more than new writing. It was a community.

“It was really great to be around a diverse group of artists,” said participant Jessica Caputo. “The women here have been so welcoming, and we were inspired all week hearing each other’s drafts and writing together. The community that was built this week was really beautiful.”

That sense of connection was echoed throughout the retreat.

“To be in community with Black women artists specifically is one of those rare things you have to jump on,” said Naomi Lorrain, an actor and writer who studied at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. “Being here, writing together, learning from each other — it feels like coming home.”

Moments like these reveal the deeper impact of the Make Good Project. While writing may be the reason the women gather, what they are building together reaches far beyond the page. They are strengthening creative confidence, and creating spaces where Black women artists can be fully seen and supported.

Like many of the most meaningful initiatives on the Island, the Make Good Project is built with intention. The organization hosts year-round programming, including writing workshops, accountability sessions, and community gatherings that allow participants to deepen their craft and share their work publicly. At its center is a belief that storytelling is not only art — it is archive, affirmation, legacy, and true self-commitment.

However, for the project to continue expanding opportunities for writers, community support will play a critical role. The retreat itself is designed to remain financially accessible, ensuring that writers can participate without financial barriers. That means the organization relies on fundraising, sponsorships, and partnerships to make the experience possible.

For the founder and collaborators, sustaining the work is about more than funding alone. It is about building relationships with the Island that have already begun to take root here.“We feel rich when we build community,” the three women shared during the interview.

Taken together, initiatives like the Vineyard Icon Awards and the Make Good Project offer a powerful reminder of what can happen when women create spaces with intention. One celebrates the icons who have already shaped culture and community. The other nurtures the voices that are still unfolding. Yet both share the same deeper purpose: building pathways where people can recognize their gifts and contribute something meaningful to the world around them. Both initiatives are also rooted in a deep respect for Martha’s Vineyard itself. Neither takes the Island for granted. Each approaches this land with care, gratitude, and a desire to build something lasting here.

For readers who feel inspired by their missions, you can learn more about Vineyard Icon and the Make Good Project by visiting their respective websites, where you can explore upcoming programs and opportunities to support their work. For the Make Good Project in particular, community support will play an important role in ensuring that this retreat — and the creative ecosystem surrounding it — continues to grow and return to the Island in the years ahead.

When communities invest in storytelling, mentorship, and possibility, they are doing more than supporting individual dreams; they are protecting the future of the stories that will define this Island for generations to come — a future shaped, in part, by women who saw what was missing and chose to build the space themselves.