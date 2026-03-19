Waylon Madison Sauer Memorial 3-on-3 Tournament

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) will host the third annual Waylon Madison Sauer Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, celebrating Waylon’s legacy through a day of fun-filled competition and community connection. Waylon Madison Sauer of West Tisbury was just 17 when he died in 2023 after a car accident on State Road in West Tisbury.

Teams of teens and adults will compete in a three-game guarantee tournament starting at 10 am. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals at 11:30 am, followed by the championship game at 12:15 pm. Games will be played three-on-three throughout the tournament, although the final might expand to five-on-five if both teams choose that.

Local businesses, families, and community members are invited to support the MVRHS class of 2027 by sponsoring the tournament, helping raise money for the Waylon Madison Sauer Scholarship Fund. A special recognition of sponsors, supporters, and teams will take place at 12 pm, leading into the championship matchup, and the event will end with a closing celebration at 12:30 pm. Team registration is open now: Students and staff pay $50 per team; community teams pay $100. Team sign-ups close on March 24. Payment must be submitted to guarantee a spot. Community members are encouraged to attend. Snacks and beverages will be available, with limited seating. Sunday, March 29.