What’s new at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

The Vineyard Haven library will welcome a team of health professionals from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (MVH) to share information about some new procedures and diagnostic services available on the Island, including a sleep studies service, pulmonary rehabilitation, a growing suite of breast-imaging services, an ambulatory pharmacy, and the new Community Health Improvement Plan.

Valci Carvalho, Pharm.D., director of pharmacy at MVH, will discuss the hospital’s new ambulatory-care pharmacy service line. The program supports a variety of needs, from medication reconciliation and chronic disease management to helping patients better understand complex regimens or recent medication changes.

Natasha Hartmann (R) (M), B.S., director of diagnostic imaging, will speak about MVH’s growing suite of breast-imaging services, including the recent introduction of stereotactic breast biopsy, a minimally invasive, highly precise procedure that helps clinicians evaluate abnormalities detected on mammography.

Dan Friedrich, RRT, manager of respiratory therapy, pulmonary diagnostic lab services, will speak about a recently launched pulmonary rehab service designed to help people with chronic lung conditions breathe better, move more easily, and improve their overall quality of life. He will also speak about a sleep studies service line coming to MVH.

Amy Houghton, director of contracts and community projects, will discuss the Community Health Improvement Plan that came out of the recent Community Health Needs Assessment, which takes a close look at what affects health on the Island, based on input from residents, community partners, and local data.

Tuesday, March 24, at 6 pm, at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, 51 Spring St. in Vineyard Haven (above Tisbury Town Hall). Free and open to the public. No registration required. For more information, please contact the library at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org or 508-696-4211.