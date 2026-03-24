Beloved husband, uncle, and friend, Capt. Lance Burgo passed away at the age of 84 on March 7, 2026, after a swift but courageous battle with lung cancer.

Lance was born in Boston on Nov. 11, 1941, the only child of Dorothy Azulay and Louis A. Burgo, a WWI veteran. In 1968, Dorothy remarried, and Lance became stepson to Thomas Tyler, a musician and U.S. Post supervisor.

From a young age, Lance loved the sea. Encouraged by his parents, Lance took every opportunity to increase his seafaring knowledge, including mastering navigation, map-reading, tides, and currents. In 1975, Lance earned a senior 50-ton offshore license from the Coast Guard. He also became a licensed master scuba diver and a seaplane pilot.

Lance and Lisa Daniel married in May 2005 in Oak Bluffs. The retired snowbirds lived in both Massachusetts and coastal North Carolina.

Throughout his career, Lance owned and captained several boats, including the Sandavore, a sailboat that made its movie debut in the 1981 American romantic comedy–drama “The Four Seasons,” starring Alan Alda and Carol Burnett.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Lisa Daniel-Burgo. Lance also leaves behind many family members on both the Azulay and Burgo sides, as well as many friends who will sadly miss him.

The family will hold a private memorial service. It is the family’s request that anyone wishing to express their sympathy please do so by making a donation to a charity of their choosing.