Former fire chief sentenced to probation over secret filming case   

John Robert F. Rose, the former fire chief in Oak Bluffs and a former West Tisbury firefighter, was placed on 14-months probation on Monday for charges relating to an alleged attempt to video tape nude individuals, one of which was a minor.

Rose, 54, faced two counts of attempting to commit a crime on Monday at the Edgartown Courthouse. According to court documents, one count was for placing a hidden camera to photograph, video, or conduct electronic surveillance of a nude or partially nude person and the other count for placing a hidden camera in an attempt to pose or exhibit a child in a state of nudity or sexual conduct.

According to court documents, Rose changed his plea from not guilty to a tender plea of “admission to sufficient facts” at the courthouse on Monday. According to local attorneys, that means Rose is admitting the prosecution has the evidence to prove his guilt, but is not technically pleading guilty.

Court documents state that Rose’s defense attorney, Elliot M. Weinstein entered the tender plea on Monday requesting that Rose serve a one-year probationary period with conditions for his charges of attempting to commit a crime. Prosecutors instead proposed an 18-month probation period with conditions. Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin C. Barnes ultimately decided to continue the case without finding for 14 months, through May 22, 2027, with Rose sentenced to supervised probation with all conditions imposed, including that Rose continue to attend therapy sessions and stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim.

Rose previously pleaded not guilty for charges of attempting to conduct “electronic surveillance” on a “nude or partially nude persons,” and attempting to pose or exhibit a “child in state of nudity or sexual conduct,” in August of 2024. Rose was arrested on Jan. 20, 2024 at Logan Airport in Boston after being investigated for allegedly secretly filming a nude minor.

A representative from the Cape & Island’s District Attorney’s Office was not immediately available to comment why Rose’s charges changed.

According to court documents, on Oct. 3, Rose submitted a motion to suppress evidence, including an alleged USB wall outlet charging a device labeled “AC Adapter,” and all evidence derived from the warrantless examination of the device by investigators. In the motion to suppress, Rose claims investigators unlawfully seized the device from his residence.

The motion to suppress was scheduled for Monday, but before the motion was heard Rose tendered an admission to sufficient facts plea.

Alongside the Monday decision, Rose’s charges for a similar incident were dismissed. Rose had been charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person in January of 2024, as investigations into his alleged attempt to film a minor were ongoing, an individual told police Rose showed them a video of someone performing a sexual act on his phone which was recorded without their knowledge. According to court documents he allegedly filmed the nude adult without consent between May 2020 and October 2020.

According to court documents, also on Monday, Rose had a motion approved to travel to South Carolina during school vacation week in April. Rose must provide his probation officer with a detailed itinerary and contact probation upon his return.

Rose served as chief of the Oak Bluffs Fire Department from 2014 to 2020. He resigned amid a sexual harassment claim that the town settled for $97,500 in 2020. During his tenure, the FBI also launched an investigation into the department for allegedly overbilling Medicare and Medicaid for off-Island ambulance runs. He later joined the West Tisbury Fire Department as a volunteer in 2022 and was indefinitely suspended in December 2023 after a harassment prevention order was issued against him.