Islanders, meet your candidates

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard has announced its schedule for candidate forums, spaces for the community to meet candidates for local offices that will be on the ballot this spring.

The league is a local nonpartisan political organization that encourages participation in elections by residents of Island towns. They sponsor public candidate forums to further their mission of outreach and education for participation in democracy.

For those who are unable to attend, the forums will be aired on MVTV as well as the League of Women’s Voters website. For more information on this event, contact: kathy.laskowski@gmail.com.

The forums are as follows:

West Tisbury: Tuesday, March 31 at 6:30pm in the West Tisbury Library

Oak Bluffs: Wednesday, April 1 at 6:30pm in the Oak Bluffs Library

Aquinnah (if there are contested races): Thursday, April 30 at 6pm in the Aquinnah Town Hall

Tisbury (if there are contested races): Thursday April 30 at 7pm in the Tisbury Senior Center

Chilmark: No contested races; therefore, no forum will be held

Edgartown: No contested races; therefore, no forum will be held