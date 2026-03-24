Linda Phillips David

Linda David passed away peacefully at age 88, with her husband of 65 years, Bob, at her bedside.

She was born on June 14, 1937, in Boston, the only daughter of Martha and Lindsey Phillips. Her family established Taunton, where she grew up, exactly 300 years before her birth, and her New England lineage threads through the seafaring Fannings, Folgers, Coffins, and Coopers of Salem and Nantucket. The portraits of several of her ancestors hang in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian Institution.

She often returned in the summer to the commonwealth she so deeply loved — to the Cape and, most especially, to Martha’s Vineyard, where she spent long hours hunting for sea glass, particularly the coveted blue. On the Island she found everything she treasured: natural beauty, a relaxed pace, the Saturday Farmers Market in West Tisbury, family dinners at the Homeport, and sunsets. She made cherished memories with her children and grandchildren at Mad Martha’s Ice Cream, Bunch of Grapes bookstore, and the Federated Church, and she remained connected to the Vineyard as a year-round subscriber to The Martha’s Vineyard Times and the Vineyard Gazette.

She attended Mary C. Wheeler School in Providence, R.I., and Bradford Junior College in Haverhill. She later worked at Harvard University for the freshman dean, where she met her future husband, Bob, whom she married on June 11, 1960.

Their first five years together were nomadic, spent partially in Newport, Charleston, and Cambridge, before starting a family in New York City and then Greenwich, Conn., where their three children were raised. The family later moved to Dallas in 1980, and then to Birmingham, Ala., in 1990, where she lived for the rest of her life.

Linda loved playing tennis. She played at places such as the Longwood Cricket and Tennis Club, the Newport Tennis Center, John Gardiner’s Tennis Ranch, Rockaway Hunt Club, and the Mountain Brook Club. She particularly loved her 35 years in the “59 Forever” tennis group. Her last regular tennis foursome had an average age over 92.

Linda was a lifelong professional volunteer, so loved by those she touched. She also enjoyed watching college and NFL football, uplifting movies, peanut M&Ms and music by James Taylor and Carly Simon.

She was known for her wickedly pointed and effortless sense of humor, her love of all creatures great and small, her thoughtful, personal gift-giving, including perfectly chosen, hilarious greeting cards, and her love of pranks (especially on April Fool’s Day). She chimed in on social media with apt comments, and always picked the best emojis on texts. As a member of several book clubs, she loved reading both the latest novels as well as magazines and newspapers, both for the news and the celebrity gossip, often sending clippings in the mail to friends and family. Above all, Linda had a generous spirit and a lively sense of humor that made friends and family feel welcomed, cared for, remembered, and appreciated.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Robert T. David; their son, Eric David (wife Jana and their son Chandler), their daughter, Kate David Verville (husband Joshua and their daughter Lucy); their daughter, Ann David; and their dog, Munch. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lindsey I. Phillips and Martha Cooper Phillips; her grandson, Dylan, beloved son of Eric and Jana; and her many beloved pets — Brewster, Alice, Noodle, Harley, Cotton, Edgar, Sugar, Boo, Daisy, Mimi, Fish and Minnow, Sophie, Bert, Gilbert, Hudson, Calhoun, and Winnie the Pooh.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to South Highland Presbyterian Church, online at southhighland.org/give, or to the ASPCA, at aspca.org/ways-to-give, or your local rescue shelter.