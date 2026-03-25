Slough Farm opens grant applications for local organizations

Slough Farm announced on Tuesday afternoon that applications for its support fund, which offers grants to local projects and organizations, are open until April 6.

The support fund is a part of the mission of the Slough Farm Foundation, which was created to support fellow nonprofits and uplift growth and collaboration on the Vineyard. This year, it is awarding up to $125,000.

Off-Island organizations can also apply for the grants, but only if their project supports Vineyard residents.

All grants awarded range between $5,000 and $25,000. According to a press release from Slough Farm, preference is given to “big-impact, collaborative projects able to be completed within the next year.”

Applications can be completed online through the Slough Farm website, using the Google form provided.

Award requirements:

The organization must be a Martha’s Vineyard–based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with direct impact to the Martha’s Vineyard community.

Awarded funds must be used before next year’s grant applications open (awards given in 2026 must be used by Feb. 1, 2027).

Upon completion of the project, the organization must notify Slough Farm that it is finished.

Grant reports must be submitted by Feb. 1, 2027, to be considered for 2027 funding.

Organizations must acknowledge Slough Farm in all press and storytelling involving their project.

Slough Farm is located in Katama, and is an educational nonprofit farm, as well as a hub for local events, from Pilates classes to pottery. It registered as a nonprofit in 2018. Since 2020, the Slough Farm Foundation has granted more than $1.225 million to support Island nonprofits through the fund.