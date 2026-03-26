Audition for the M.V. Playhouse’s ‘As You Like It”

You are invited to audition for the M.V. Playhouse’s outdoor Shakespeare production of “As You Like It,” directed by Brooke Hardman Ditchfield. Dates are Friday, April 10, 5 to 7pm, and Saturday, April 11, noon to 4 pm; email auditions@mvplayhouse.org to book a slot. The auditions will be held at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, 24 Church St. in Vineyard Haven. Please prepare a short (under 2 minutes) monologue from “As You Like It.”

For video auditions, you may submit your headshot, résumé, and a video of a short (under 2 minutes, please) monologue from the play. A YouTube link is preferred. Send to us via email at auditions@mvplayhouse.org no later than April 11.

First rehearsal will be on June 15, with the opening on July 15. The close is currently scheduled for August 8, but may be extended to August 15.

If you play an instrument or sing, please prepare no more than 32 bars of music to perform.

Roles open: Principal and supporting roles. Seeking energetic, non-Equity adult actors of all ages, abilities, and ethnic backgrounds. Actors must have housing on Martha’s Vineyard.