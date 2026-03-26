Cribbage Club results

By
Samantha Burns
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0
Some cribbage players have special pins that they use in the cribbage board. —Dena Porter

Twenty members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met this Wednesday night for six games of cribbage! The result of the night were as follows:

 

First, Frank Fenner 10/5 +74 card

Second, David Christensen 10/5 +55 card

Third, Collin Evanson 9/4 +49 card 

Fourth, Ed Roman 9/4 +04 card

Fifth, Ed Montesion 8/4 +26 card

 

We had three 24-point hands, by Byram Devine, Bill Russell, and Collin Evanson. Three players got skunked! 

We meet on Wednesdays at the American Legion in Katama. If you like cribbage, we have a potluck every week at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.

If you’d like more info, feel free to email or call/text Mary Alice Russell at maonmv@mac.com or 508-524-1220.

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