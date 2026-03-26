Cribbage Club results

Twenty members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met this Wednesday night for six games of cribbage! The result of the night were as follows:

First, Frank Fenner 10/5 +74 card

Second, David Christensen 10/5 +55 card

Third, Collin Evanson 9/4 +49 card

Fourth, Ed Roman 9/4 +04 card

Fifth, Ed Montesion 8/4 +26 card

We had three 24-point hands, by Byram Devine, Bill Russell, and Collin Evanson. Three players got skunked!

We meet on Wednesdays at the American Legion in Katama. If you like cribbage, we have a potluck every week at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.

If you’d like more info, feel free to email or call/text Mary Alice Russell at maonmv@mac.com or 508-524-1220.