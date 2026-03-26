Spring is officially here and we’re down to the last week of March. You can already feel the shift in energy in Edgartown, as we see our friends and neighbors getting ready for April. The Edgartown Board of Trade has started promoting its second annual Porchfest, an event that is seen in towns across the country that brings live music and community to the porches of said towns. Edgartown’s Porchfest this year will take place on May 16, so if you have a business in town that would like to participate, head over to visitedgartown.org/porchfest for more details, or email hello@visitedgartown.com if you have any questions. It’s such a fun musical event, and one that you need to save the date on your calendar for!

Now, if you’re a farmer, baker, grower, maker, or anything in between, here’s your chance to be a part of an open-air farmers and makers market in the heart of Edgartown. I recently saw on Instagram that the Edgartown Village Market has put out a call out to vendors for the 2026 markets. It takes place on the lawn of the Daniel Fisher House on Tuesdays, starting mid-June, from 10 am to 2 pm, and is one of my favorite seasonal activities to do in town. If you’re interested in participating, please check out the website at edgartownvillagemarket.com for more details.

This next event is actually happening on Saturday, March 28, not in Edgartown, but might interest some Edgartown and Island residents. Martha’s Vineyard residents and visitors will join together with others across the country to declare, “In America we have No Kings.” The Martha’s Vineyard rally is scheduled for 1:30 to 3 pm at Five Corners. The community is invited to join in as a show of support for democracy “of the people, by the people, for the people.”

Also on March 28th, you can join Teri Culetto, the Vineyard Baker, for a hands-on workshop to learn how to make your own Pane di Pasqua, an Italian Easter bread. This is a traditionally rich yeast dough and includes eggs in the braid, fresh from the FARM Institute chickens! Each participant will take home a loaf of their own making, and I think this is what I’ll be doing Saturday. Price is $40 per person, and you need to register to attend, which you can do online at thetrustees.org/event/443209.

Happy birthday to Elyce Retmier, librarian extraordinaire, and Kaitie Craig, cocktail connoisseur, on March 28; Tim Benoit, hospitality hero, on March 30; João Teodoro, foodie enthusiast, on March 31; and Jared Bicknell, real estate pro, and Jack O’Malley, culinary magician, on April 1. Cheers to you all!