Feasting and fun at the Meat Ball

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The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society held its 10th annual Meat Ball, on Saturday, March 21, at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. This milestone year celebrated agriculture, community, and for the first time, a traditional contradance, featuring caller John Alden, and live music by the Flying Elbows and Friends.

“The Meat Ball is our winter fundraiser; it started out as a way to support local farmers, and it’s grown to 200 to 300 people attending,” the program and outreach manager of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society (MVAS), Lucy Grinnan, says. “We have local bands playing, dancing, and the buffet offers different kinds of meatballs — all local meat — and this year we’re looking forward to our first contradance.”

Julie Scott, executive director of Slough Farm, and mastermind behind the Meat Ball, says that she was on the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society’s programs committee, and the farm manager at the FARM Institute, when the idea was born. “I had heard from some farmers that meat sales were low that winter — and the FARM Institute had lots of sausage in the freezer — so we decided to host a dinner and dance party focused on locally raised meat in the off-season. The Meat Ball was born! Although no one has yet worn a ball gown to it, which is sort of a bummer.”

The Agricultural Society purchases the meat for the Meat Ball from several farms. “I’ve been part of the Meat Ball for the past seven years with my farm enterprise Fork to Pork, and for the past three years with my farm enterprise Leaf to Beef,” says founder of Fork to Pork and Leaf to Beef Jo Douglas. “It is helpful as a fundraiser for the Ag Society, which runs programs for farmers throughout the year, bringing in speakers on topics such as writing leases and applying for grants, but also knowing that the Ag Society is financially supporting us farmers through the purchase of our meat — specifically pork and beef, from me — as a known market in the less active months on the Vineyard.”

Chef Charlie Granquist of Slough Farm, alongside a dedicated team of volunteers, prepares the Meat Ball’s infamous buffet, which features hundreds of handmade meatballs, along with an array of sides and desserts, as well as vegetarian and alpha-gal-friendly options.

“This will be my fourth year cooking for the Meat Ball,” Granquist says. “I always try to have a basic Italian-style beef meatball. Other than that, I see what meats we are able to procure, and have some fun with it — Mediterranean lamb, Asian pork, you name it! But it’s not just me. It takes a small army of volunteers to pull the Meat Ball off. We are so thankful to all who help out and make it happen.”

Though food is the star, the Meat Ball is also about community and connection during the off-season. “It’s a gathering spot for the multitude of Vineyarders who call this special Island their home — families with children frolicking around the tables, and friends preparing special drinks to complement the food offerings,” Douglas notes. ”I love having my meat featured alongside all my fellow farmers’ offerings; I am honored to farm here because of the ample resources afforded to us farmers, such as great leases to pastureland, as well as eager customers who want to support us farmers humanely raising our animals. We farmers on this Island love our animals, and that is reflected in the high-quality products we produce — and we also love sharing our bounty with our neighbors, because everyone has to eat!”

Grinnan agrees. “I often find March on the Vineyard pretty bleak, so it’s nice to have something to look forward to. It feels great to offer people something to do when so much isn’t going on. The hall was built by hundreds of our community members, so every time I see it full of community, it feels like a full circle.”