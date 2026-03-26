Lip Sync, song, dance, and revelry

Martha’s Vineyard Sexual Wellness (MVSwell), formerly Friends of Family Planning, is hosting two days of song, dance, and fun. Their fifth annual Lip Sync contest returns to the Portuguese American (PA) Club on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4.

Sponsors allow MVSwell to cover event costs so that all money raised goes toward their programs and services, including their Vasectomy and Abortion Reimbursement Programs, Monthly Tide — End Period Poverty menstrual products donations, reproductive health education funding, Health Imperatives Clinic Support — and more. This year’s sponsors include Morning Glory Farm, MV Insurance, Cape Cod 5 Bank, MV Bank, Black Joy Kitchen. And during intermission and after the show, DJ Dern of Vineyard Spin will provide beats and keep the party going.

Each night the best performers could take home cash prizes: First place wins $500, 2nd place $250, and 3rd place $100. Doors open at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm. Attendance is limited so get your tickets soon at www.mvswell.org or at the door. This is an age 21 and over event.

MVSwell supports individuals and organizations that foster inclusive sexual and reproductive health care, education, and access for all people in our island community.