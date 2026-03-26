M.V. Career and Networking Night

If you’re looking for a new job, or hoping to explore a career change, be sure to attend the Martha’s Vineyard Career and Networking Night.

“Events like this help strengthen our Island economy and community by bringing people together,” said Erica Ashton, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce. “Sometimes the best opportunities come from a simple conversation, and this evening is designed to create exactly those moments.”

The event is hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, Concord Electric Supply, ACE MV, M.V. Nonprofit Collaborative, and Vineyard Preservation Trust, in partnership with Slough Farm, and is designed to connect job seekers, volunteers, and professionals with local businesses and organizations looking to grow their teams. What to expect: Explore career pathways on Martha’s Vineyard; discover job and volunteer openings from local businesses and nonprofits; connect with industry professionals in a relaxed, engaging setting; network over live music, food, and beverages. Businesses looking to host a table should contact membership@mvy.com by April 2. The event takes place on April 8, 5:30 to 7:30 pm, at the Grange Hall, 1067 State Road, Vineyard Haven. Register at business.mvy.com.