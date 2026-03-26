“April is the kindest month. April gets you out of your head and out working on the garden.” –Marty Rubin

Isn’t that what we crave? To get out of our heads (I’d substitute houses) and work in the garden? Of course, out here we tend to have a cool and rainy April — but the seeds can be started and the planning can begin. And if your yard looks like mine, there is a lot of cleanup to be done this year before getting to the garden.

There will be a No Kings rally on M.V., to join the rest of the country and the world on March 28, from 1:30 to 3 pm at Five Corners. Action is the antidote to anxiety, and we do need to make our voices heard. Join neighbors to peacefully express your concerns.

April 1 will bring us the full moon, which this year is also the Paschal Moon — the first full moon after the spring equinox. This moon has been so meaningful through time. The Jewish holiday of Passover (which is the literal translation of “paschal”) is celebrated on or near the first spring full moon. This year Passover begins at sundown on April 1, as the full moon rises. I hope I get invited to a Passover Seder; I love the traditions — the storytelling, the matzoh, and the four cups of wine! Joyous Passover, friends!

The third annual Waylon Madison Sauer Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be on Sunday, March 29, at 10 am at the high school gym. Teams of teens and adults will compete starting at 10. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals at 11, with the championship game at 12:30 pm. Supported by local businesses and community members, this amazing event celebrates the life of Waylon and benefits the scholarships in his name. See you there!

The Oak Bluffs library is hosting “Second Chapter: Home Goods and Appliance Swap” this Saturday, March 28, from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. Give your gently used household items a fresh life! Find that gadget you have always wanted! This is about sustainability, affordability, and community connection. For more information, contact cphelan@clamsnet.org.

“Gig for the Gigs” at the P.A. Club is also March 28, from 7 to 10 pm. There will be a raffle, silent auction, and live music with Delanie Pickering and friends, all to benefit the M.V. Rowing Club.

The Easter food distribution from Serving Hands and Family-to-Family is Saturday, March 28, in Oak Bluffs. From 10 to 11:30 am, drive to check in at the Pacific Ave. entrance to the cemetery (across from the library). Food will be loaded into your car at 55 School St. For more info, email servinghands@igimv.org or call 508-400-7600.

Happy birthday to Ms. Clementine DeForest on the 27th! Randall Jette celebrates on the 27th also, and sending Dan Zoll birthday hugs across the country. Happy birthday wishes to Island musician Rob Loyott on March 29. Natalie Rose Potter celebrates on March 30; could she be blowing out FOUR candles this year? Also celebrating on the 30th is one of my favorite people, Grace Oslyn.

April 1 brings lots of birthday celebrations: Robin Meader, Carla Cooper, Abby Hitchings, Heather Kochin, Danielle Light, Tyson Araujo, Sandy Moreis, and Adrian Wright are all April Fool’s Day babies. Happy birthday, no fooling!

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