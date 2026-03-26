Real estate transactions: March 16 – 20

Aquinnah

March 17, Robert M. Rosenberg, trustee of Robert M. Rosenberg Revocable Trust-2014, sold 7 Clay Pit Lane to Kelann Stirling and Marc Bradley for $6,650,000.

Edgartown

March 19, Heron Bassett and the Estate of William Dennis Bassett sold 4 Dubud Lane to Beaven Burkett for $950,000.

March 20, Sarah R. Monast and Elton Do Nacimiento sold 62 Clay Pit Road to Elton T. Nascimiento and Sarah R. Monast for $242,500.

Oak Bluffs

March 16, Amber Green and Jeffrey Green, trustees of Amber & Jeffrey Green Revocable Trust, sold 147 Pennsylvania Ave. to Amber Robinson Green for $1.

March 20, Joseph A. Turney and Laurie A. Turney sold 23 California Ave. to Christopher Priore and Stephanie Priore, trustee of Bay State Leisure Homes Realty Trust, for $300,000.

Tisbury

March 16, Darleyne M. Smith, trustee of Revocable Indenture of Trust of Darleyne M. Smith, sold 344 Greenwood Ave. to Jason L. Burrell-Delrosario for $1,225,000.

March 19, George A. Santos Jr. sold 95 Tashmoo Ave. to Heather Fauteux Arno for $925,000.