Scholarship fund honors longtime Island educator

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation (MVCF) announced a new scholarship fund for Island students who are in pursuit of higher knowledge.

The Dr. James H. Weiss Scholarship Fund was named after the benefactor himself, who was the superintendent of Island schools for a decade and died in August after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. The fund holds $180,000 to be awarded to local students who plan to attend a two or four-year bachelors or graduate program. Priority will be given to applicants pursuing a career in education.

“Jim [Weiss] wanted Island kids to be able to afford college, especially if they wanted to follow his path into the field of education,” said Alan Miller, Weiss’s nephew, in a press release.

According to the MVCF, 140 scholarship applications have been received so far, and recipients will be announced in May 2026. This year, $10,000 will be given to students who receive this scholarship.

The MVCF also stated that more donations will be welcomed to fund this scholarship program for years to come.

“It would mean so much if we could raise another $70,000 and bring the Weiss Scholarship Fund to a $250,000 endowment, ensuring Jim’s legacy supports Island students for generations,” Miller said.